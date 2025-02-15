Legendary Nebraska Sportscaster Greg Sharpe Passes Away

Greg Sharpe, the beloved voice of Nebraska Cornhuskers football and baseball, has died at the age of 58 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Sharpe's infectious personality and booming voice entertained fans for 17 seasons, leaving a lasting legacy on the program.

Greg Sharpe , the beloved voice of Nebraska Cornhuskers football and baseball for 17 seasons, passed away on Friday. He was 58 years old. Sharpe's death came 10 months after he publicly announced his battle with pancreatic cancer . Despite his diagnosis, he managed to call several games last season, demonstrating his unwavering passion and dedication to the team.

His family released a statement expressing their comfort in knowing his legacy will live on through the countless moments he narrated and the strong relationships he built. They described him as someone known publicly for his booming voice and infectious personality, but to those closest to him, he was cherished for his loyalty and unwavering support. Sharpe's journey to becoming the voice of the Cornhuskers began in his hometown of Olathe, Kansas. He attended Kansas State University and served as the voice of both their football and basketball teams from 1996 to 2002. Nebraska brought him on board in 2007 to call the final three football games of the season, officially appointing him as their permanent announcer the following year. His exceptional talent and dedication earned him widespread recognition, including the National Sports Media Association's Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year award in December 2022. Most recently, the athletic department honored him by naming his press box workspace the 'Greg Sharpe Press Box' last month. Athletic Director Troy Dannen expressed his heartfelt condolences, stating, 'This is a tough day for everyone,' acknowledging the profound impact Sharpe's passing had on not only those who worked closely with him, but also on the dedicated Husker fans who cherished his iconic calls of Nebraska's most memorable moments. Dannen further emphasized Sharpe's exceptional character, stating, 'Greg was an incredible person and was a friend to everyone. Simply put, he defined what it meant to be a Husker, and he will always be a Husker.





espn / 🏆 731. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Greg Sharpe Nebraska Cornhuskers Pancreatic Cancer Sportscaster Legacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hall of Fame Hopes High for Shannon Sharpe: 'He'd Be the GOAT'Former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Brett Favre discuss Sharpe's Hall of Fame candidacy, with Favre praising his intelligence and comparing him to the greatest of all time. Sharpe, despite a shortened career due to injuries, achieved impressive stats and accolades.

Read more »

Shannon Sharpe: Ryan Day Doesn't Owe Anyone an Apology for National Championship WinShannon Sharpe argues that Ryan Day, despite losing to Michigan earlier in the season, doesn't owe anyone an apology for winning the CFP National Championship. He believes the Buckeyes benefitted from the expanded 12-team playoff format and that Day's team was expected to win the championship given its resources.

Read more »

Day’Ron Sharpe stepping up his game as NBA trade deadline nearsIn a contract year, Sharpe is facing the prospect of being dealt by 3 p.m. Thursday or looking at restricted free agency in the summer.

Read more »

Shannon Sharpe rants about 'delusional' Troy Aikman as NFL referee criticism grows entering Super Bowl 2025Shannon Sharpe has the referees’ backs against the likes of the “delusional” Troy Aikman.

Read more »

Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe make the Pro Football Hall of FameAntonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe have been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the smallest induction class in 20 years following offseason rule changes meant to make it harder to get inducted.

Read more »

Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe make the Pro Football Hall of FameWhile the small class is a change from past years when at least seven people got inducted in each of the previous 12 classes, it isn’t unprecedented.

Read more »