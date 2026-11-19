Caesars Palace will temporarily close its Bacchanal Buffet on Jan. 4, 2027, for a major renovation of the 25,000-square-foot dining hall, with a reopening planned for next summer.

Caesars Palace announced that its Bacchanal Buffet will temporarily close on Monday, Jan. 4, 2027, for a major renovation, according to a news release shared with Fox News Digital.

Diners hoping to visit before construction starts have until Sunday, Jan. 3, to eat at the venue. The upcoming project marks the second restoration for the 25,000-square-foot dining hall since it opened in September 2012, the resort said. A previous remodel in 2021 updated several sections of the Las Vegas Strip dining hall.

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Bacchanal Buffet Renovation Details

The 2027 renovation will focus on the dessert area and five specialty kitchens serving Italian, Mediterranean, Asian grill and barbecue, sushi and sashimi, and regional Asian dishes, the press release said. Caesars Palace said the updates will bring new menu options and dining experiences to the Strip venue. We're doubling down on Bacchanal Buffet with this renovation, Terrence O'Donnell, senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Palace, said in the release.

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This next chapter brings fresh flavors and new experiences to the buffet, giving guests even more to look forward to when we welcome them back next summer, O'Donnell added. The redesign will incorporate wood counters and shelving, brushed-metal finishes and illuminated onyx panels at the dessert station, the company said. The buffet is one of the Strip's best-known all-you-can-eat destinations, so the temporary closure will affect visitors planning winter trips to Las Vegas.

Bacchanal is the first name out of everyone's mouth when someone asks about a Vegas buffet, so a renovation closure is going to surprise a lot of people booking winter trips, one Reddit user wrote. I have that fear myself. Six months seems like too long of a time for some minor renovations, another person replied. Some Vegas fans pointed out, however, that extended construction timelines are standard on the Strip.

Vegas Buffet Industry Changes

Lengthy renovations are nothing new in Vegas. The question is how much of an improvement it will be, the commenter wrote. As Fox News Digital reported this past summer, many of the famous buffets of Las Vegas fell victim in recent years to the COVID-19 pandemic, its social-distancing requirements and the trend of wealthier visitors seeking out other dining options. Now, there are just a handful.

Unlike many Strip resorts, budget casinos rely heavily on repeat local customers and value-conscious gamblers, making inexpensive buffets an effective way to drive casino traffic. The closure of Bacchanal Buffet, even temporarily, is likely to be felt by both tourists and the resort's regular guests. Caesars Palace said guests will be welcomed back next summer, though an exact reopening date was not provided.

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Until then, visitors to the Las Vegas Strip will have to find other all-you-can-eat options while the 25,000-square-foot venue is renovated.