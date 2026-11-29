The acclaimed director is contemplating a career move his latest collaborator has been threatening for years.

The filmmaker, who began directing at age 20, explained that he has grown increasingly frustrated with the mechanics of moviemaking, from the assembly-line approach to film production to the punishingly long workdays.star Brad Pitt, 62, would complain about their aching backs during the film’s production, which regularly required 12-hour shooting days.

Ironically, the man who wrote Fincher’s allegedly final movie has spent more than a decade talking about his own cinematic swan song.that he had written another screenplay but was in no rush to get back behind the camera. Instead, the two-time Oscar winner is turning his attention to a different medium, concentrating on his upcoming West End play,When—or even if—he’ll get around to making his long-promised 10th and final movie remains to be seen.

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Fincher fans have some reason to be optimistic, too. During the same podcast appearance, the director discussed the possibility of reuniting with Pitt on an animated movie.is currently playing in IMAX theaters and will debut on Netflix on Dec. 23. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.