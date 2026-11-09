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Legendary Chef Posts Shirtless Photo for 60th Birthday

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Legendary Chef Posts Shirtless Photo for 60th Birthday
Looker · Gordon-Ramsay · Health
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“Way to make us all feel out of shape.”

The legendary British chef rang in his 60th birthday by showing off his age-defying physique in a shirtless snap he posted on In the black-and-white photo, Ramsay stands shirtless in a bathroom, looking at the camera with his hands at his sides.

He flexes his muscles, showing off his muscular arms and chiseled stomach.

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“Thank you everyone for the incredible birthday messages! ” Ramsay wrote alongside the Nov.9 post.

“Day 2 of being 60... !!!! ”In four hours, the post racked up over 215,000 likes and 6,000 comments, with many admiring the restaurateur’s appearance.

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“Way to make us all feel out of shape,” one person wrote. Another agreed, “Better shape than me, and I’m in my 30s. ”“YOU’RE 60??? ” one person asked.

Another fan declared, “60 is the new 50, I see. ”season 5 contestant Leslie Gilliams joked, “Happy birthday, Gordon, now put on your shirt. ” On his Nov. 8 birthday, Gordon Ramsay wrote a sweet tribute to his daughter, Tilly Ramsay, who shares the same birthday. Ramsay shares a birthday with his youngest daughter, Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay.

On their birthday, Nov. 8, the proud father posted a photo of the two in a restaurant, with him kissing his daughter’s cheek.

“Happy birthday to this incredible young lady, sharing such a special day with you is a Dad’s dream,” he wrote in the caption. Continuing, “There’s not enough words to explain how proud you make me feel, have a fantastic 25th birthday and I can’t believe I’m bloody 60 wtf. ”Ramsay has six children with his wife, Tana Ramsay, 52. The couple first met in the early ’90s, and married in London in 1996.

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After the wedding, they welcomed Megan Ramsay, 28; twins Holly Ramsay-Peaty and Jack Ramsay, 26; Tilly; Oscar Ramsay, 7; and Jesse Ramsay, 2. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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