Legendary Bartender Antonio Navarro Retires from Casa Vega After 31 Years

Antonio Navarro, the 69-year-old bartender at Los Angeles' Casa Vega, officially retired on November 13, 2026, after serving Hollywood stars and locals for over three decades.

Antonio Navarro, a beloved bartender who served celebrities such as Sylvester Stallone and Kim Kardashian, poured his final drink at Casa Vega on Friday, November 13, 2026. Navarro, 69, concluded a distinguished 31-year career behind the bar at the iconic Los Angeles Mexican restaurant located in Sherman Oaks. Regulars and industry figures gathered to honor the veteran mixologist, who has been widely recognized as one of the longest-serving bartenders in the city.

Celebrating a 31-Year Bartending Legacy at Casa Vega

Navarro began his tenure at the Ventura Boulevard institution in 1995, arriving in Hollywood from Mexico to pursue work that would offer genuine personal fulfillment. Over the last three decades, he has witnessed the transformation of Los Angeles, observing political shifts and the rise and fall of Hollywood stardom from his stationary position. The dimly lit restaurant has become a cultural touchstone, with sunlight only entering when the main door is opened, creating an intimate atmosphere that Navarro cultivated for years. His final service was marked by a sense of pride and nostalgia as he donned his usual tuxedo and a sash identifying him as a legend.

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High-Profile Customers and Industry Tributes

The restaurant has long attracted major figures in entertainment and business, including Director Quentin Tarantino, who worked with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the venue on October 8, 2018. Jim Piser, owner of liquor distribution company Toast of the Town, noted that Navarro is currently the longest-tenured bartender in Los Angeles. Piser has ordered drinks from Tony Navarro for 25 years and recalled a memorable afternoon when the bartender was sharing drinks with Sylvester Stallone. The Kardashian family has also frequently visited the establishment, once hosting a Christmas party at the Sherman Oaks staple, which first opened its doors in 1956.

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Community Reactions and Personal Stories

Friends and regular patrons turned out in force to celebrate Navarro's departure, bringing hugs, cards, and bottles of tequila to honor his service. Erik Drogemuller attended the event to pay tribute to a site of deep personal history, noting that his parents, Henry and Patty, had their first date at the Casa Vega bar. Kate Monterroso, who was just three years old when Navarro started working there, praised his welcoming demeanor and the comfort he provides to every guest. Despite his fame among locals and stars, Navarro humorously deflects questions about serving the most famous person, often telling guests that they are the most important person in the room.

The Final Drink and Future Implications

As the sun set on Friday, November 13, 2026, Navarro poured a final drink for himself and raised a toast to the customers who insisted he could never be replaced. Jim Piser left a final tip for his favorite bartender, remarking that whoever takes Navarro's place has big shoes to fill and that he felt sorry for the successor. Navarro explained that his decision to retire is driven by a desire to visit family, marking the end of an era for the Sherman Oaks location. His departure leaves a significant void in a community that has relied on his presence and expertise for more than three decades.