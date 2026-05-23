Legendary Anime Artists Celebrate Parasyte with Body Horror Exhibition

The Parasyte franchise, which focuses on aliens taking over the bodies of humans for their own nefarious purposes while twisting them into terrifying monstrosities, has created some iconic horror series that have stood the test of time. The anime franchise is planning to hold an exhibition honoring the series this summer, and several legendary anime artists are crossing over into body horror to celebrate.

Horror is a genre that needs far more representation in the anime world, but there are still a few classics that help create some twisted tales for the medium.

The horror series Parasyte has created stories that twist the human body in ways that have caused plenty of nightmares. The anime franchise is planning to hold an exhibition honoring the series this summer, and several legendary anime artists are crossing over into body horror to celebrate. The exhibition, titled Parasyte!

, will open its doors beginning on June 6th, closing that same month on June 21st. Held at the Yokohama Coast in the Kanagawa Prefecture in Japan, the exhibit features over 400 precious original drawings meticulously created by the author, Hitoshi Iwaaki





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Parasyte Horror Anime Body Horror Yokohama Coast Japan Legendary Anime Artists Exhibition

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