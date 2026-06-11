Legendary Actress Joins Action Film Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Liam Hemsworth

The action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Liam Hemsworth welcomes an Oscar winner back to the genre after nearly 30 years. The Academy Award winner joins a cast that already includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Liam Hemsworth, Kelsey Asbille, and Abby Elliott.

The action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Liam Hemsworth welcomes an Oscar winner back to the genre after nearly 30 years. The Academy Award winner joins a cast that already includes Arnold Schwarzenegger , Liam Hemsworth , Kelsey Asbille, and Abby Elliott.

Brad Peyton directs the film, which he co-wrote with Tze Chun. Details about Davis’ specific role remain under wraps at this time. The film follows Jack Kelly, a disgraced NYC cop whose wife Molly is taken hostage by terrorists. Jack must team up with the people he fears most to rescue her: his family.

Amazon MGM acquired the project for streaming on Prime Video. The platform plans to release it across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Davis marks her return to the action genre after nearly 30 years. Her last action role came in 1996’s The Long Kiss Goodnight.

She previously earned her Oscar win for 1988’s The Accidental Tourist in the Best Supporting Actress category. Her role in 1991’s Thelma & Louise cemented her status as a cinema icon. Davis has stayed active on screen in recent years with select projects. She starred alongside Alfred Molina in Netflix’s sci-fi adventure mystery The Boroughs, which premiered on May 21.

Her recent film credits include Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, and Sofia Coppola-produced Fairyland. She will next appear in The Wrong Girls, a stoner comedy for Neon. Thunder Road Films produces The Kellys alongside Amazon MGM Studios. CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller represent Davis





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Action Film Arnold Schwarzenegger Liam Hemsworth Davis Oscar Winner Brad Peyton The Kellys Amazon MGM Prime Video The Accidental Tourist Thelma & Louise The Long Kiss Goodnight The Boroughs Blink Twice Fairyland The Wrong Girls Thunder Road Films CAA Untitled Entertainment Hansen Jacobson Teller

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beach Read Movie Adaptation Begins Production: First Look at Phoebe Dynevor and Patrick SchwarzeneggerDirector Yulin Kuang shares behind-the-scenes image as filming starts in Toronto for Emily Henry's bestseller, with a stacked cast including Kevin Bacon and Andie MacDowell.

Read more »

'The Kellys': Geena Davis Joins Amazon MGM Action Film (EXCLUSIVE)Amazon MGM's actioner 'The Kellys' has tapped Academy Award winner Geena Davis for a role alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Liam Hemsworth.

Read more »

Ranking Arnold Schwarzenegger's Five Best Sci-Fi MoviesIn this article, we rank Arnold Schwarzenegger's five best sci-fi movies, including The Terminator, Total Recall, The Running Man, Kindergarten Cop, and True Lies. We discuss the influence, impact, and overall quality of each movie, and how they showcase Schwarzenegger's range and versatility as an actor.

Read more »

Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns as Conan the Barbarian in 'King Conan' FilmThe legendary actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is set to return to his iconic role as Conan the Barbarian in a film titled 'King Conan.' The movie, which has been in development hell for decades, is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the mastermind behind the Mission: Impossible franchise. Schwarzenegger compares the film to Clint Eastwood's 'Unforgiven,' a Western classic that served as the actor's farewell to the genre.

Read more »