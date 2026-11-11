Stacy Keach dies at 85 in Poland after heart battle; wife Malgosia confirms peaceful passing

Stacy Keach, the acclaimed Tony-nominated actor known for roles in Blue Bloods, Prison Break, and Fat City, has passed away at age 85 in Poland. His wife Malgosia confirmed he died peacefully after a serious heart condition, honoring his courageous fight and extensive legacy in film and theater.

Stacy Keach, the iconic American actor known for his commanding presence on stage and screen, died on November 10, 2026, at the age of eighty-five. The veteran performer passed away peacefully at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland, surrounded by his loved ones.

His wife, Malgosia Keach, confirmed the news through a poignant statement shared with the Daily Mail. She revealed that Keach had endured a prolonged and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure before his passing.

Also read Stacy Keach Dead: 'Mike Hammer' Star, Film & Stage Actor Was 85

Malgosia described her husband as a true warrior who faced his illness with extraordinary courage, determination, and strength until the very end. She emphasized that his spirit remained resilient throughout his final days despite the severity of his medical struggles.

The actor was born in Savannah, Georgia, in June 1941, launching a career that spanned nearly six decades. He attended Van Nuys High School near Los Angeles before pursuing higher education at the University of California, Berkeley.

Keach earned bachelor's degrees in both English and Dramatic Art from UC Berkeley. He continued his academic pursuits at the Yale School of Drama, where he received a Master of Fine Arts degree to further hone his craft.

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He was also honored as a Fulbright Scholar at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. These formative years provided him with the technical skills and intellectual depth that characterized his performances for generations.

On stage, Keach made his Broadway debut in 1969 playing Buffalo Bill in the play Indians. This performance earned him a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play, establishing him as a formidable theatrical talent early in his career.

He appeared in numerous Shakespearean productions, including Hamlet and Henry IV. He worked extensively with the Shakespeare Theatre Company in roles such as Macbeth, showcasing his versatility across classical genres.

Keach was a founding member of L.A. Theater Works, helping to shape American theater culture. His commitment to live performance remained a cornerstone of his artistic identity throughout his long career.

His transition to screen began with small roles in the late sixties but gained significant traction with his portrayal of boxer Billy Tully in the 1972 film Fat City. The role was critically acclaimed and the film was nominated for an Academy Award.

Over the years, Keach accumulated over two hundred acting credits. He appeared in notable films such as The Long Riders, where he served as co-writer and executive producer, as well as Prison Break, Blue Bloods, The Bourne Legacy, and Nebraska.

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From 1984 through 1987, Keach starred in the crime drama series Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer. He later took on voice acting roles in Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm and appeared in American History X alongside Edward Norton.

In the 2000s, he played Henry Hope in Prison Break and starred alongside Jeremy Renner in The Bourne Legacy. He also portrayed Ed Pegram in the comedic drama Nebraska with Bruce Dern.

His last acting credit was the 2025 comedic drama Jay Kelly, which starred George Clooney and Adam Sandler. He continued to work actively in the industry well into his later years.

Keach often encouraged young actors to stay active and keep their skills sharp. He advised them not to wait for opportunities but to create their own scenes and plays to maintain readiness.

His ability to seamlessly move between independent cinema, blockbuster franchises, and prestigious television series demonstrated his remarkable range. Audiences worldwide admired his enduring appeal and depth.

Malgosia reflected on his dual legacy as a legendary actor and a devoted family man. She noted that while his passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness, his love will remain forever.

The statement concluded with reflections from Małgosia and their children, Karolina and Shannon Keach. They expressed profound sadness but celebrated the unforgettable voice and generous spirit of their father and husband.