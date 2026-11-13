Legend of Time Remake Shatters Sales Records on Nintendo Switch 2

The Legend of Moment remake has become the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch 2 game, moving over 5.2 million units in four days while receiving near-pErfect critical scores.

Record-Breaking Sales for Nintendo Switch 2 Debut

The recently released remake of The Legend of Time has shattered sales records on the Nintendo Switch 2 platform. Within the first four days of its launch on November 5, the title moved over 5.2 million copies globally. This explosive debut has secured its position as the fastest-selling Nintendo-published game in the United States,Canada, and Latin America. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the new console, establishing the title as a immediate commercial success and validating Nintendo's strategy of leveraging its most iconic intellectual properties to drive hardware adoption.

While the game has achieved historic sales figures, it currently sits as the second-best-selling Nintendo title on the Switch 2 system. It trails only behind Mario Kart World, which has soLd 16.48 million copies to date. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the best-selling game across the entire Switch family of consoles. Industry analysts note that while the current pace of The Legend of Time could theoretically allow it to overtake the Mario Kart franchise in the long term,the racing series typically maintains a dominant market position. However, the sheer volume of 5.2 million units in such a short window suggests strong consumer enthusiasm and high demand for premium exclusive content.

Also read Nintendo Switch Online Offers Free Zelda Ocarina of Time Icons to All Subscribers

Critical Acclaim and User Reception

Beyond commercial success, the remake has garnered widespread critical acclaim, setting new benchmarks on review aggregation platforms. On Metacritic, the title holds the highest aggregate score of any game released in 2026, achieving a score of 96 out of 100. This metric reflects a consensus among professional critics regarding the quality of the enhancements made to the original 1998 Nintendo 64 classic. The game has also been recognized for its user reception, holding the title of the highest-rated game by user scores in the history of Metacritic with a perfect score of 99 out of 100. It's worth noting that this user score reflects a very small sample size given the game was only released days prior,and scores may fluctuate as more players engage with the title.

Professional reviews highlight the emotional resonance and technical fidelity of the remake. game Informer awarded the game a score of 9.25 out of 10, praising the care taken to maintain and improve the original vision. Critics emphasized that the remake serves as a nostalgic yet fresh experience, with many noting that the reimagined visuals, orchestral music, and expanded cutscenes successfully modernize the adventure without losing the charm of the original. The reviewer noted that playing the game 28 years after its initial release offered a profound sense of wonder, demonstrating that the core narrative and gameplay mechanics remain impactful decades afterwards. the inclusion of voice acting and reworked camera controls was also highlighted as a significant improvement that enhances accessibility for modern audiences.

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Enhancements and Anniversary Celebrations

This release is part of the broader The Legend of Moment 40th Anniversary celebration, which commemorates four decades since the first game in the series launched in Japan in 1986. The anniversary festivities include a worldwide concert tour, additional merchandise, and other gaming content. The full remake features a hero journey that spans the land of Hyrule across two different eras. Key updates include reimagined visuals that leverage the power of the new console, orchestral music arrangements, full voice acting, expanded cutscenes, and reworked movement and camera controls. These changes aim to provide a more immersive and polished experience while respecting the legacy of the original 1998 title.

Looking ahead, the franchise continues to expand into new media formats. A live-action The Legend of Moment film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 30,2027. The game's release has also sparked discussions about the technical capabilities of the Switch 2, with some reviewers suggesting that the upcoming Pro controller could further enhance the experiance. As the sales figures continue to climb, the title stands as a testament to the enduring popularity of the franchise and Nintendo's ability to successfully reimagine its classic library for a new generation of gamers.