Legend High School baseball team honors late star Tyler Harvey with win over rivals, regionals upset

Legend High School baseball team recently upset two Colorado powerhouses in one day, becoming the first team in the MaxPreps era to beat both Rocky Mountain and Cherry Creek. The team also won in honor of their late star player, Tyler Harvey, with a game against rival Chaparral. Legend’s senior Silas Meuli, who had a tattoo of Harvey’s initials and number on his left arm, had a touching conversation with him before their first game, inspiring them to overcome emotional struggles throughout the season which led to the unexpected performances.

PARKER, COLORADO - MAY 20: Legend High School baseball players Hunter Salomonson, left, and Carson Reffel, right, celebrate at the end of practice at Legend High School in Parker, Colorado on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The Titans recently upset powerhouses Rocky Mountain and Cherry Creek. (Photo by Harmon Dobson/The Denver Post) PARKER - Before Legend shocked two Colorado powerhouses in the same day, Silas Meuli had a center-field chat with his late best friend, Tyler Harvey. A star southpaw who graduated last year and was committed to UNLV, Harvey died in November after a battle with sarcoma. His death left a void with this spring’s Titans but also provided an accelerant.

So in the quiet moment at regionals last weekend, when Meuli - wearing Harvey’s No. 13 on his left jersey sleeve, and with his teammate’s initials and number tattooed on his left forearm - had a word with Harvey, the senior made his prayer count. Legend senior Tyler Harvey delivers a pitch in his final outing on March 26, 2025, against Eaglecrest at Legend High School in Parker, Colo





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