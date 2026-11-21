Civil forfeiture is a practice that allows law enforcement to seize property from suspects before they are even charged with a crime.

That's what the state comptroller calls civil forfeiture, a controversial practice that lets law enforcement seize property from suspects before charging them with crimes. Don Huffines said his office will no longer seize property before conviction or give grant money to agencies that do.

"They stop a car; it's got 10 kilos of cocaine in it, it's got $500,000 in it, they seize the drugs as contraband, and they seize the money as proceeds of the crime," explained Criminal Defense Attorney Charles Flood. "They don't even have to charge you with a crime, and they can take your stuff, and then you have to hire a lawyer to defend yourself and get your stuff back.

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"Just three months ago, state investigators seized millions of dollars of cash, vehicles, jewelry, and petroleum products from a company in West Texas they accused of trafficking petroleum products. "A guy who is a small-time drug dealer buys a lottery ticket, and he uses this four-dollar lottery ticket and wins millions of dollars, and a federal judge in South Texas forfeited the millions of dollars, saying it was the result of proceeds of a crime," Flood explained.

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The change just announced doesn't apply to local agencies like police departments, sheriffs' offices, and district attorneys' offices. An audit presented to county commissioners shows the Harris County DA's Office had $9.3 million in its seizure fund last August. A spokesperson from the Harris County DA said on Friday that the office hasn't made any policy changes, and the Galveston County DA called forfeiture an "extraordinarily effective tool for fighting crime.

" The state comptroller didn't respond to ABC13's questions about what the state's changing policy means for the state's budget or law enforcement. But Texas will have a new comptroller in January, and many questions remain about what she will do when she takes office.