Legal Ties between Parents and Children: What are the Options?

Explains the legal framework for relationships between parents and children, the impossibility of an adult child legally cutting ties with their parents, and the options available for minor children in cases of familial breakdown.

Family rows often turn ugly and revolve around money. Such disputes sometimes tear families apart across the generations. Even when couples divorce and formally divide their finances and other assets, a child cannot legally cut ties with their parents.

As family lawyers, Miranda Fisher and Hannah Owen explain that the severing of a legal familial relationship is not part of the framework of English law, except in cases of adoption. However, an adult child can take practical steps to cut ties even though the legal relationship cannot be extinguished. For minors under 18, social services may intervene if the situation is extreme, and in cases of abuse or welfare concerns.

There are also options like special guardianship orders that allow someone other than the child's parents to have super parental responsibility





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Family Law Parental Responsibility Cutting Ties Emancipation Adoption Divorce Breaking Family Ties Legal Parental Responsibility Separation Guardian Adoption Legal Process

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