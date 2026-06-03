Legal questions loom over Trump mail-ballot EO as USPS pushes ahead to enact new rules

It’s just the latest battle over ballots.

by KRISTINE FRAZAO | The National News DeskMARTINEZ, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Voting stickers rest at Contra Costa County's election operations facility on May 27, 2026 in Martinez, California.

June 2 is the last day to vote in-person or return a ballot ahead of California's statewide primary election. Additionally, the order includes a new requirement for USPS to provide states with a list of individuals enrolled. They include changing the ballots themselves to include unique ballot envelope identifiers, bar codes and an official election mail logo.

Additionally, the order includes a new requirement for USPS to provide states with a list of individuals enrolled. It also orders the Department of Homeland Security to compile lists of voting-age U.S. citizens in every state, using incomplete and unreliable federal data sources.

For years, Donald Trump has raised concerns about mail-in ballots, arguing they leave the election system open to fraud and allow non-citizens to be able to vote, In 2020, he blamed mail-in ballots in part on his election loss, which he said was fraudulent, even though election officials and even some Trump allies have dismissed those claims as baseless.

"Mail-in ballots, by just the nature of it, it's going to be corrupt. So many people handle it. You want to have proof of citizenship. You want to have a voter ID.

You want to have all these things. But to me, maybe the worst of all is the mail-in ballots," he said. The state of Maryland has been in the spotlight after deciding to resend 500,000 ballots, after some voters received ballots for the wrong party.

"Got a Democrat ballot first, then a few days later I got the Republican and then this Saturday, I just got another Republican," he said. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, D-Md. , rushed off concerns as well.

Democratic led states and voting rights groups are fighting back in court, asserting Trump’s executive order is unconstitutional because theGood Samaritan hailed as hero after overnight attack outside Denny's in Greece A man is credited with stepping in and stopping an attack outside Denny's on West Ridge Road early Sunday. Window washers rescued from rig stuck on high-rise building in downtown Rochester Dozens of first responders surrounded The Metropolitan in downtown Rochester for several hours as crews rescued workers stuck on a window-washing rig. Police seek suspect in bank robbery in downtown Rochester





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