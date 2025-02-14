Legal Immigrants Face Fear and Uncertainty Under New Trump Policies

This article explores the anxieties faced by legal immigrants, including refugees and participants in humanitarian programs, due to new Trump administration policies. Families who followed the rules and received government permission to enter the US are now facing the possibility of deportation, creating fear and uncertainty for their future.

Valerie Laveus spent six months filling out forms and submitting financial records to bring her family members from Haiti to live with her in Florida. Janvier Ndagijimana and his family endured even longer, living for decades in refugee camps before finally being granted permission to travel to the US this year. Both families followed the rules, underwent background checks, and received government permission to enter the country.

Their stories, however, are now overshadowed by fear and uncertainty due to new Trump administration policies. President Trump, while stating his support for legal immigration, has implemented policies that are creating anxiety among legal immigrants, including refugees, participants in humanitarian programs, and migrants with temporary protection from deportation. Laveus' brother and nephew, who came to the US under a humanitarian parole program, are now facing the potential loss of their work authorization and the possibility of deportation. Laveus, a US citizen, expresses her frustration and bewilderment at the situation, highlighting the irony of her family's adherence to the rules they were given only to find themselves vulnerable to deportation. Ndagijimana, who arrived in Kentucky just days before Trump's second inauguration, now faces the prospect of losing his newly found stability. He and his family, who endured decades of hardship in refugee camps, are now grappling with the potential nightmare of being sent back to a country ravaged by violence and instability. They had hoped for a new life in the US, a chance to escape the horrors they had faced, only to be confronted with a new set of challenges that threaten their very existence





IMMIGRATION POLITICS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LEGAL IMMIGRANTS REFUGEES HUMANITARIAN PAROLE DEPORTATION HAITI CONGO

