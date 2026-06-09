Legal Dispute Resolved: It Ends with Us Film Adaptation Courts Mixed Reviews But Strong Audience Score

After an out-of-court settlement regarding Blake Lively's involvement, the film It Ends with Us premieres to a 55% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes but an 87% audience score. The adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel explores themes of trauma and resilience through the story of Lily Bloom, whose relationship with a neurosurgeon is challenged by her past.

The film It Ends with Us, starring Blake Lively , was finally settled out of court last May 4. Following its release, the movie garnered an approval rating of 55% on Rotten Tomatoes , alongside a stronger 87% audience score on Popcornmeter.

Directed by Justin Baldoni from a screenplay by Christy Hall, the adaptation is based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel of the same name. The cast features Brandon Sklenar as Atlas, Jenny Slate as Alyssa, Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, and Amy Morton. Executive producers include Baldoni, Lively, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof, and Andrea Ajemian, with Alex Saks, Jamey Heath, and Hall serving as producers.

The official synopsis describes the story of Lily Bloom, a woman overcoming a traumatic childhood to begin anew in Boston and pursue her dream of opening a business. A chance encounter with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid ignites a passionate romance, but Lily soon notices behaviors in Ryle that echo her parents' troubled relationship. The reappearance of her first love, Atlas Corrigan, further complicates her life, forcing Lily to rely on her own strength to make an impossible decision about her future.

The backdrop of the film's release has been marked by legal disputes, which were resolved out of court in early May. Despite mixed critical reception, the film has resonated strongly with general audiences, as reflected in its high Popcornmeter score. The project represents a notable collaboration between Baldoni and Lively, both of whom have been instrumental in bringing Hoover's novel to the screen. The novel itself has a massive fanbase, contributing to significant pre-release anticipation.

The production navigated complex themes of domestic abuse and resilience, aiming to spark conversations while staying true to the source material's emotional core. With its blend of romance and heavy drama, the film continues to be a cultural touchstone for readers of contemporary women's fiction





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