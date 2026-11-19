Does the amending of a lawsuit filed against Measure ER, that no longer challenges its status, make the tax dollars collected flow to healthcare agencies in LA County?

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell advocates for a half-cent sales tax measure with Supervisor Hilda Solis, left, during a press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Measure ER was on the June 2 ballot and was passed by LA county voters by 50.64%. A lawsuit from September 2026 has been amended. removing the challenge to the measure.

Also read Proponents of Measure AT declare victory in Inglewood

A lawsuit filed in September that halted distribution of dollars from the one-half-cent sales tax backfilling federal healthcare cuts affecting thousands of Los Angeles County residents has been amended, and no longer challenges the voter-approved measure’s legal status, the plaintiff’s attorney said.

“The part about challenging the validity of Measure ER has been dismissed and dropped,” said Jason Bezis, the attorney for the Libertarian Party of Los Angeles County on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The ballot measure, passed in June with 50.64% of the vote and 1,013,742 “yes” votes, is estimated to raise about $1 billion a year. The measure sunsets in five years.

“I am thankful that the will of the voters will be upheld,” said Second District L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who authored the measure thatthen campaigned for it, in a statement released Wednesday.

“Our fellow residents who are being pushed off of Medi-Cal and their CalFresh benefits due to H.R.1 cannot afford any further delays to the mandate that LA voters set to protect access to healthcare. ” But the county has not indicated when it will release the funds held in an impound account. Also, there are other clouds hanging over the measure.

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First, the amended lawsuit asks for relief from the county. And second, one supervisor is concerned about the way the funding will be distributed.

“I understand the legal challenge to Measure ER has changed, and I respect the legal process. Voters approved it, and now our responsibility is to ensure these dollars are managed responsibly, distributed fairly, and produce measurable results,” said Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger in an emailed response on Wednesday.

“I’ve already raised concerns about inequities in the funding formula, and I will continue pushing for accountability and a clear demonstration that taxpayers are getting what they were promised,” Barger added. But these concerns did not stop those who campaigned for the measure from celebrating. Reaction came from the Health Justice Action Fund, which had filed a countersuit challenging that the Libertarian Party’s lawsuit was filed too late.

“The frivolous lawsuit against Measure ER being dropped is a victory that only happened as a result of Angelenos being organized and ready to fight the continued attacks on health care and basic human rights,” said Jim Mangia, president and CEO of St. John’s Community Health and a leader of the coalition of supporters. “The midterm elections revealed a populace that is fed up with the greed that has run this nation for too long.

People are coming together to protect their communities from California to Georgia and beyond,” Mangia concluded. Mangia said he expects to hear in a matter of days from the county on when funds will be released.

“The county CEO’s Office is waiting for a written brief from their counsel,” he said on Wednesday. “But I think it is clear. They withdrew their objections about Measure ER. There is no challenge.

” The amended complaint, filed in Superior Court earlier this month, calls on the county; Dean Logan, the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and the county auditor-controller to change an alleged unconstitutional practice of allowing proponents to assign letters to ballot measures. In this case, the amended lawsuit calls the designation of the June measure as “Measure ER” a “biased, misleading, and/or not neutral” label that affected the voters’ decision.

It seeks relief for future ballot measures from Logan and the county to not use suggestive or descriptive letters for a ballot measure but instead use alphabetical letters in the order measures are received. The letters “ER” sound like the money will go to hospital emergency rooms. The argument for the measure mentions that money for hospitals, including emergency departments, will be part of the distribution formula.

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This is because those who lost Medicaid, called Medi-Cal in the state, due to the passage of H.R. 1 known as the “big beautiful bill,” will crowd emergency rooms, cause longer wait times and put more stress on staff.

“The wording on a ballot or the structure of the ballot cannot favor a particular partisan position,” the amended lawsuit contends. Bezis, along with the amended lawsuit, said by using “ER” in the name, Logan biased the voting and put into voters’ heads “emergency response” or “emergency room.

” He also objected to calling it the “essential services act” because all the money of this general tax goes into the county’s general fund, with the promise from the supervisors that it would be distributed to healthcare agencies and county health departments and hospitals.

“Dean Logan was taking a side on the measure by calling it “Measure ER,” Bezis said in an interview on Wednesday. In addition, the amended lawsuit says Logan’s office, a county entity, could benefit from funds raised by Measure ER.

Therefore he may have had a financial incentive for Measure ER to pass and increase county revenues that could go to his office. But Mangia in September called the original lawsuit “frivolous,” and one that was filed by “a fringe, MAGA-aligned group. ”.

In that effort, voters were sent mailers on how the money would create a healthcare coverage program for those losing Medi-Cal insurance, stop the layoff of county healthcare workers, and also help the county’s Department of Public Health remain solvent, he said.

“There was a lot of information we sent out there, so people knew. Only one mailer talked about emergency services,” Mangia said. He defended the campaign and outcome as a victory against Congress’ and Trump’s dismantling of government healthcare for hundreds of thousands of county residents who may go without treatment as a result.

Mitchell said in September the effects of the federal cutbacks to Medicaid, called Medi-Cal in California, has caused nearly 400,000 Los Angeles County residents to lose full-scope Medi-Cal. Of those, nearly one in five are children. Beginning Jan. 1, L.A. County departments project that 700,000 more residents will lose Medi-Cal coverage, she said.