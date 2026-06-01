Legal Battle Over LA Strip Clubs Intensifies with Allegations of Fraud, Abuse, and Death Threats

A heated lawsuit between strip club owners Craig Franze and Mike Galam reveals claims of embezzlement, drug trafficking, racism, and life-threatening intimidation, centered on the control of exclusive Los Angeles venues.

The ongoing legal battle between Craig Franze and Mike Galam , two prominent figures in the Los Angeles adult entertainment industry, has escalated with a series of lawsuits that paint a picture of alleged fraud, embezzlement, drug abuse , racial harassment , and death threats .

The conflict centers around ownership of exclusive strip clubs, including the famous Body Shop on Sunset Boulevard, and the rival establishments 4Play and Plan B. According to recent court filings, the turmoil began around early 2014 when the pair initially partnered in Florida, purchasing and managing several nightclubs. Their relationship quickly deteriorated, only to be revived during the COVID-19 pandemic when Galam sought Franze's expertise to manage the Bare Elegance club in Los Angeles.

This collaboration also faltered, with Franze accusing Galam of failing to meet financial obligations. The situation intensified in 2025 when Franze, intending to acquire The Body Shop, accepted a $1.2 million investment from Galam as a gesture of good faith and to settle an outstanding debt.

Subsequently, a more complex arrangement was discussed: Franze and his partner Archie Donovan would receive a weekly salary of $2,500 from Bare Elegance in exchange for Galam gaining investment rights in 4Play and Plan B. The deal collapsed, the lawsuit contends, because Galam defaulted on the promised $2.5 million investment and withheld the agreed weekly payments, forcing Franze and Donovan to withdraw. In response to Galam's own lawsuit-which accuses Franze of embezzling over $1 million from Bare Elegance to fund a lavish lifestyle-Franze filed a counter suit.

His filing alleges a pattern of destructive behavior by Galam, including heavy drug use, embezzlement of club funds, violations of liquor laws, and systematic racial harassment of employees. The complaint further details sexual abuse of staff, attempts to steal confidential business information, and efforts to interfere with employment relationships. Most alarmingly, Franze claims Galam has repeatedly threatened his life, actions so severe they compelled Franze to move his family to a gated community and hire private security.

The lawsuit states that every public encounter with Galam has involved him carrying a concealed firearm, which, given the history of threats, constitutes a credible and amplified fear for Franze and his family's safety. Galam has publicly dismissed the allegations as fabrications and distractions, calling the counter complaint a sign of desperation and asserting he possesses "mountains of evidence" that will vindicate his position when the truth emerges in court.

The saga, replete with charges of a fraudulent "bait-and-switch" scheme and reminiscent of the dramatic series "Euphoria," continues to unfold in the legal arena, with both sides trading serious accusations that could have lasting repercussions on their business empire and personal lives





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Strip Club Lawsuit Craig Franze Mike Galam Body Shop LA 4Play Club Plan B Club Bare Elegance Death Threats Embezzlement Drug Abuse Racial Harassment

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