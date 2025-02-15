Legal Battle Looms as Trump Administration Suing New York Over Sanctuary Policies

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday that the Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against New York over its sanctuary policies, alleging the state's refusal to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. Bondi stated the Justice Department is taking action against states that prioritize illegal immigrants over American citizens. Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley predicts a 'ferocious' legal battle between the Trump administration and blue states over sanctuary policies.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley predicted a 'ferocious' legal battle will soon play out between the Trump administration and blue states. Turley reacted on 'America’s Newsroom' Thursday to Attorney General Pam Bondi freezing federal funding for sanctuary cities and suing New York over the state's sanctuary policies.

Bondi announced Wednesday that the Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against the state of New York and its governor, Kathy Hochul, and Attorney General Letitia James, alleging a failure to comply with federal law by shielding illegal immigrants. Also charged is Mark Schroeder, commissioner of the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. Bondi cited New York's Green Light laws, also known as the Driver's License Act, which allows illegal immigrants to get a driver's license. The law also prevents certain federal agencies from accessing New York State's driver's license information. The Justice Department last week asked a federal judge to strike down sanctuary policies in Illinois and Chicago. 'If you don't comply with federal law, we will hold you accountable,' Bondi said. 'We did it to Illinois, strike one. Strike two is New York. And if you are a state not complying with federal law, you're next. Get ready.' Turley added on 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' that the Trump administration is taking a different approach than the president's first term. 'The interesting thing about this effort is it's part of an overall effort to get these issues into court, get judicial review, establish what the navigational beacons are. And going forward, I like that, because this is an administration on a mission. They want to not waste all the time that they saw just burn away in the first term and instead hit the ground running. So they've gone on this sort of full assault across the board. They're virtually inviting people to take them to court and they also have strong arguments. 'We don't want to sue you. We don't want to prosecute people. We want people to comply with the law,' Bondi said. 'This is a new DOJ,' the AG continued at the news conference. 'New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today.





