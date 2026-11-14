Legal analyst breaks down evidence in deadly Galveston cruise ship murder case

Ahead of a key federal court appearance on Monday, FOX 26 legal analyst Chris Tritico is weighing in on the evidence against Jason Watford, who faces a federal murder charge in the death of his wife.

Ahead of a key federal court appearance on Monday, FOX 26 Legal Analyst Chris Tritico is weighing in on the evidence against 48-year-old Jason Watford, who faces a federal murder charge in the death of his wife, Susan Watford, aboard a cruise ship departing from Galveston.

According to court documents, FBI agents read Watford his Miranda rights, warning him that anything he said could be used against him. Watford waived those rights and told agents he hit his wife and strangled her for up to five minutes inside their cabin. Tritico noted that suspects frequently waive their rights believing they can justify their actions, but admitting to the killing creates a major hurdle for the defense.

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Ahead of a key federal court appearance on Monday, FOX 26 Legal Analyst Chris Tritico is weighing in on the evidence against 48-year-old Jason Watford, who faces a federal murder charge in the death of his wife, Susan Watford, aboard a cruise ship departing from Galveston. According to federal charging documents, investigators have compiled a confession to the FBI, cruise ship surveillance footage, and witness accounts from a housekeeper who saw blood on Watford’s hands before he changed his clothes.

Tritico shared what the evidence means for prosecutors — and what options remain for Watford's defense. According to court documents, FBI agents read Watford his Miranda rights, warning him that anything he said could be used against him. Watford waived those rights and told agents he hit his wife and strangled her for up to five minutes inside their cabin.

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Tritico noted that suspects frequently waive their rights believing they can justify their actions, but admitting to the killing creates a major hurdle for the defense. In addition to his statement, prosecutors have cruise ship surveillance cameras tracking Watford's movements — documenting that he changed out of his bloody clothes after a housekeeper spotted him.

"Well, it certainly indicates that you knew what was going on," Tritico said. "There’s no reason to change your clothes if you didn’t know what was going on and you didn’t know that there was blood on those clothes. So that’s the type of argument that the prosecution will be using to the jury to show consciousness of guilt.

"With physical evidence and a confession on the record, Tritico said it is far too early to speculate on an insanity defense, noting there is no current indication of that in the case. Instead, a primary legal battleground could be whether the charge stays at murder — which carries up to life in prison — or whether defense attorneys attempt to get it reduced to manslaughter.

Tritico explained that reducing the charge comes down to Watford's state of mind and what transpired inside the cabin.

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"What was going on in your mind? What was happening that caused you to commit this act, this homicidal act?

" Tritico said. "Were you defending yourself? Did she do something that caused you to commit this act? All of those things go into play.

"Watford is scheduled to return to federal court in Galveston on Monday for a probable cause hearing, where a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to move forward. Information in this article comes from federal charging documents filed in the Southern District of Texas and an interview with FOX 26 Legal Analyst Chris Tritico.