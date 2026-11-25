The Legacy of the Brotherhood tabletop roleplaying game is now available for purchase, offering a deep dive into the Assassin's Creed universe. Priced at £22.49, this new RPG allows players to explore the conflict between the Brotherhood and Templars across various historical eras.

The Assassin's Creed franchise remains a titan in the gaming industry, having captivated audiences since the days of Altair Ezio Auditore, Evie Frye, and Kassandra. With the recent release of Assassin's Creed Shadows , there has been a noticeable lull in major video game announcements from the developer. Consequently, dedicated fans have been seeking alternative ways to engage with the rich lore and historical settings that define the series.

Launch of Legacy of the Brotherhood RPG

Legacy of the Brotherhood is now available for purchase, serving as a premier tabletop experience for enthusiasts. This roleplaying game was originally funded through a Kickstarter campaign in 2023 before its official retail launch at the start of 2025. The product is listed on the Element Games website and is designed to bridge the gap between video game gameplay and interactive storytelling.

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The game is priced at £22.49 or $29.43, making it an accessible entry point for new players. While supplementary items exist to enhance gameplay, the core compendium provides everything necessary to begin adventures. It is widely considered one of the most underrated and high-quality adaptations of the franchise to date.

Cinematic Mechanics and Design

Max Castellani and Andrea Macchi , known for Brancalonia and Inferno: Dante's Guide to Hell , co-designed this TTRPG alongside Francesco Nepitello , who worked on Lex Arcana and The One Ring . Their goal was to faithfully replicate the cinematic atmosphere of the video games. Players control a team of modern-day characters who synchronize with their ancestors to uncover historical mysteries.

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The narrative emphasizes that the conflict between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templars is a struggle for free will against tyranny. This thematic depth extends across different eras, from the modern day to ancient civilizations. The game mechanics encourage players to interpret characters from diverse cultures around the world.

Protagonists and Adventure Hooks

Legacy of the Brotherhood serves as a comprehensive compendium inspired by the most beloved protagonists in the Ubisoft series. It features detailed biographical information for major characters, including Basim from Assassin's Creed Mirage . This inclusion highlights the modern elements of the storyline, which have received less prominence in recent years.

Inside the book, players will find dozens of adventure hooks that use these character details as inspiration. There are also a series of sequences based around several Pieces of Eden. These narrative tools allow game masters to create dynamic campaigns that feel authentic to the source material. The content allows for seamless transitions between historical periods and modern-day intrigue.

Future Projects and Release Windows

Beyond the tabletop release, fans are awaiting updates on Assassin's Creed: Hexe . This upcoming title focuses on the plight of witches during the 16th-century Holy Roman Empire . Although no official release date has been announced, insider reports suggest the project has been internally delayed to 2028. This timeline provides ample opportunity for tabletop enthusiasts to explore the universe further.

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The franchise continues to expand through various media, including films and television shows. Key figures in the cinematic universe include Michael Fassbender , Marion Cotillard , and Jeremy Irons . Created by Patrice Désilets , Jade Raymond , and Corey May , the intellectual property has maintained its relevance through consistent storytelling and historical exploration.