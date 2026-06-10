Legacy of Spies Adds Hugh Laurie and Joe Alwyn to Star-Studded Cast

Matthew Macfadyen and Charlie Hunnam lead the BBC spy series adapted from John le Carré's novels, with Hugh Laurie and Joe Alwyn joining the ensemble. Claudia Llosa directs.

For the last 20 years, Matthew Macfadyen has been synonymous with his portrayal of Mr. Darcy in the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. But in recent years, a new generation of fans has come to know him as Tom Wambsgans, the scheming and pitiable son-in-law in HBO's hit series Succession.

In 2024, Macfadyen made a surprising leap into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the Time Variance Authority agent Mr. Paradox in Deadpool & Wolverine. Now, the British actor is set to lead a major new television project: Legacy of Spies, a BBC spy thriller that will stream on MGM+. The series, co-starring Charlie Hunnam, has been brewing since last year, and on February 14, 2025, MGM+ announced a major expansion of its cast.

Hugh Laurie, best known for his iconic role as Dr. Gregory House in House, and Joe Alwyn, who recently appeared in Oscar contenders The Brutalist (2024) and Hamnet (2025), have joined the ensemble. Additionally, Peruvian director Claudia Llosa, noted for her work on the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Invasion, has signed on as one of the lead directors. The exact number of episodes she will direct remains undisclosed.

The series is adapted from John le Carré's classic 1963 novel The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, widely considered one of the greatest espionage novels ever written. It also draws from le Carré's 2017 sequel, A Legacy of Spies, which revisits characters from the earlier book. The story follows British intelligence officer Alec Leamas during the Cold War, a tale of betrayal, moral ambiguity, and the human cost of espionage.

Writing and showrunning duties are handled by Stephen Cornwell, son of John le Carré (whose real name was David Cornwell), and Clarissa Ingram. This familial connection promises a faithful yet fresh adaptation, honoring the source material while exploring new narrative depths. With Macfadyen as the lead and Hunnam in a key role, the series is expected to delve into the complex psychology of spies, much like the acclaimed films and miniseries based on le Carré's work.

The addition of Laurie and Alwyn signals the show's ambition to attract top-tier talent. Laurie, a two-time Golden Globe winner, brings gravitas and a proven track record in both drama and comedy. Alwyn, who has steadily built a reputation for nuanced performances, will add youthful intensity. Lloyd's directorial vision, shaped by her work in both Latin American cinema and science fiction, could bring a distinctive visual style to the espionage genre.

Legacy of Spies is set to begin production later this year, with a premiere date yet to be announced. As the streaming landscape becomes increasingly competitive, MGM+ is betting big on this literary adaptation, aiming to capture audiences who crave sophisticated, character-driven thrillers. For Macfadyen, it represents another chapter in a career that has evolved from period romance to corporate drama to superhero antics, and now to the shadowy world of Cold War espionage





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