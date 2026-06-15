Legacy iPod touch models can still run Apple Music with limited features

Only the sixth‑ and seventh‑generation iPod touch can access Apple Music on iOS ten or newer, but advanced functions like AutoMix, haptics and lyric translation require newer devices.

Apple has confirmed that a handful of legacy iPod touch models can still run its Apple Music streaming service , even though the company has largely phased out support for older hardware.

The only iPod touch versions that meet the minimum operating system requirement are the sixth‑generation device launched in 2015 and the seventh‑generation model released in 2019. Both of these units are capable of installing the Apple Music app provided they are running iOS ten or later, which remains possible thanks to Apple's long‑term software compatibility for these particular devices.

While the classic iPod, iPod nano and iPod shuffle never received native Apple Music functionality, users of the newer touch models can still access the core features of the service, such as streaming songs, downloading albums for offline listening and creating personal playlists. Apple's official Apple Music webpage no longer lists the iPod touch as a supported product, reflecting the device's discontinuation a few years ago, yet the underlying app still functions on hardware that can run the required iOS version.

The experience on an iPod touch, however, is not identical to that on the latest iPhone or iPad. Advanced features introduced in recent Apple Music updates depend on newer hardware and operating system releases.

For example, the AutoMix feature, which smoothly crossfades between tracks, is only available on devices running iOS twenty‑six. Music haptics, a technology that translates sound into tactile feedback for users who are hard of hearing, requires at least an iPhone twelve and iOS eighteen, while the ability to use an iPhone as a microphone for Apple Music Sing on a third‑generation Apple TV 4K demands an iPhone eleven or newer.

Lyrics translation and pronunciation tools, designed to help listeners understand and sing songs in different languages, also rely on iOS twenty‑six. Consequently, while an iPod touch can serve as a functional music player, users seeking the full suite of Apple Music's innovations will need to upgrade to more recent Apple devices.

The situation highlights Apple's broader approach to software longevity. iOS ten, the version that opened the door for Apple Music on older touch models, introduced a range of new capabilities at the time, including animated iMessage effects, the Messages App Store, developer access to Siri, a redesigned Maps app with integrated ride‑hailing, and the Memories feature in Photos. Even as Apple looks ahead to future releases such as iOS twenty‑seven, the company continues to support applications on hardware that predates many of these updates.

For iPod touch owners, this means a viable way to enjoy streaming music without needing to purchase a new device, provided they are comfortable with a more limited feature set. As the ecosystem evolves, the legacy iPod touch serves as a reminder that Apple's software can occasionally extend the useful life of older hardware, even as the company encourages migration to its latest technology offerings





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