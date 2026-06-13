Leftists throw a tantrum over White House UFC bout — but that’s not their real gripe

The controversy over Trump’s White House UFC card isn’t about mixed martial arts, but about who gets to decide what counts as American culture.

Preparations continue at a temporary arena that will host the UFC Freedom 250 fight card at the White House in Washington, D.C. , U.S., June 12, 2026.

Last week, when I was honored to attend a dinner in the White House Rose Garden, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino gestured beyond the starry-eyed guests toward the massive arched dome that was rising above the South Lawn.celebrating both the nation’s 250th birthday and President Donald Trump’s 80th.hair was already on fireHillary Clinton raged on X, “This is what Trump’s done to the People’s House: a third of it is rubble, another third is a cage match. What a metaphor.

” “What’s next? Cockfighting? Dogfighting? ” spluttered Rep.

Don Beyer .

“It’s such a sacrilege to the White House and to our nation’s capital. ”, characterizing them as “fundamentally” a “corrupt use of our most sacred national monuments. ” As I sat there that evening, surrounded by centuries of American history, I couldn’t help but contemplate the striking contrast. To many in the political and cultural establishment, it apparently feels like an invasion.

This controversy isn’t about mixed martial arts, but about who gets to decide what counts as American culture. Their real objection is something else entirely — taste, and who gets to define it. For decades, a relatively small group of gatekeepers decided what counted as respectable and acceptable in American culture. They chose which athletes deserved admiration, and which should be dismissed as unworthy of serious attention.

For much of the 20th century, that system worked — enforced by three TV networks, a handful of newspapers and a smattering of Hollywood studios and record labels. A podcaster today can command a larger audience than a network anchor. We’re getting information, entertainment and inspiration from sources the traditional gatekeepers neither control nor fully understand.

While others sought validation from Hollywood and established institutions, Trump built relationships with entrepreneurs, athletes, podcasters and personalities who speak directly to millions of Americans. The result is that many Americans look at a UFC fight card on the White House lawn and think, “That sounds like fun. ”That disconnect tells us far more about the establishment than it does about the UFC. John F. Kennedy had Marilyn Monroe sing him a birthday song.

Barack Obama’s White House invited performers from Aretha Franklin to Kendrick Lamar to the cast of “Hamilton” in to serenade him. One of the most famous photographs in presidential history isn’t of a summit or a treaty signing: It’s Richard Nixon shaking hands with Elvis Presley in the Oval Office. At the time, many considered the pairing unusual — yet no one suggested their meeting put the republic in danger.

Those now objecting so vociferously were perfectly comfortable when America’s cultural institutions reflectedWhat unsettles them is realizing that millions of Americans no longer take their edicts into account. That’s why this event feels to them so threatening: Not because it’s unprecedented or inappropriate, but because it’s popular. They’ve found themselves shut out of a culture they no longer understand, and all they can think to do is vainly demand that everyone else return to their rules.

For weeks, critics have treated the UFC’s arrival in Washington as though barbarians were gathering at the gates. Neither are the fans who follow them, or the millions of Americans who will tune in to enjoy the show. It’s the elites who still believe they get to decide what counts as culture that are on the outside, looking in. Alan Rechtschaffen is a trustee of the Wilson Center and author of “Capital Markets, Derivatives and the Law. ”





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