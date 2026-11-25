An op-ed argues that proposed Supreme Court reforms like court-packing and term limits are political coups that ignore the Constitution's intent for an independent judiciary, emphasizing that the Court's legitimacy rests on constitutional interpretation rather than popular opinion.

With the midterm elections behind us, so-called “ court reform” has reentered the political conversation. But what the hard left is proposing is nothing less than a coup.

In recent years, several decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court have frustrated the left and their political objectives. Some have even accused the justices of advancing partisan opinions. The solution, like a broken record, is political partisanship the left call “court reform. ” It includes revised ethics rules, term limits, and court-packing to override the current majority opinions.

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But these proposals overlook a fundamental principle of American government: The founders never intended the Supreme Court to be a political institution accountable to popular opinion or the partisan views of the party in power. Its responsibility is to interpret the Constitution, even when doing so produces unpopular decisions. The founders understood that a pure democracy, without constitutional restraints, could become an instrument of oppression.

That was the wisdom of the separation of powers established in a constitutional republic in which governmental authority is divided between the branches of government, individual liberties are protected, and certain fundamental rights remain beyond the reach of the changing political majorities. An independent judiciary is essential to that arrangement. And on America’s 250th birthday, we should celebrate it.

The Supreme Court's legitimacy ultimately rests not on whether its decisions satisfy political expectations or popular opinions taken in random polls, but on whether it faithfully performs its constitutional duty to interpret laws as they are written and the Constitution as it was originally understood. Congress debates the impact of legislation and passes laws to enact change. The court interprets those laws when disputes reach the bench.

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Judicial validity should not be measured by the hopeful or expected practical outcomes of the court’s rulings. If judges abandon constitutional principles to achieve preferred outcomes, they cease functioning as impartial guardians of the law and become pawns of the political leaders in power and their decisions reduced to a political cost-benefit analysis regardless of what the law says.

When court reform is nothing more than political retaliation, every change in political power could produce demands for additional justices to transform the judiciary into an extension of partisan competition, establishing a dangerous precedent. Packing the Court with more Justices because its current majority reaches unpopular decisions would establish a dangerous precedent and historically ends the rule of law for a country. It is a horrible idea, no matter which side of the aisle you are on.

During the Supreme Court's 2025-2026 term, the justices issued 56 decisions in argued cases. Only 13 were decided by the alignment of six conservative justices against the three liberal justices. In other words, more than three-quarters of the court's decisions could not even be argued to have followed a particular ideological division. In fact, 40 of those cases, or 71 percent, were a combination of all other voting margins: 9-0, 8-1, and so on.

That record nullifies any claims that the court functions simply as a partisan institution. In those voting margins, no one can credibly claim the results were due to the ideological views of a conservative or liberal justice. Judicial legitimacy should be judged by the quality of constitutional reasoning, not by the political affiliations of the presidents who appointed the justices. The Constitution is written law, not an endlessly evolving expression of prevailing political preferences.

Thus, it requires justices who interpret it according to its original meaning. Moving to a system where judicial opinions favor popular opinion or the political party in power rather than the rule of law is a horrible idea. The real danger to the American republic is not an independent court willing to reach unpopular conclusions. It is the growing belief that our institutions should be weakened whenever they obstruct our own personal political objectives.

Our constitutional system was designed to restrain power, not simply redistribute it to whichever political coalition currently commands a majority or fluctuates with the shifting opinions of the populace. Kelly Shackelford is president, CEO and chief counsel for First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit law firm dedicated to defending religious freedom for all. The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own. Supreme Court have frustrated the left and their political objectives.

Some have even accused the justices of advancing partisan opinions. The solution, like a broken record, is political partisanship the left call “court reform. ” It includes revised ethics rules, term limits, and court-packing to override the current majority opinions. But these proposals overlook a fundamental principle of American government: The founders never intended the Supreme Court to be a political institution accountable to popular opinion or the partisan views of the party in power.

Its responsibility is to interpret theThe founders understood that a pure democracy, without constitutional restraints, could become an instrument of oppression. That was the wisdom of the separation of powers established in a constitutional republic in which governmental authority is divided between the branches of government, individual liberties are protected, and certain fundamental rights remain beyond the reach of the changing political majorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Supreme Court's legitimacy ultimately rests not on whether its decisions satisfy political expectations or popular opinions taken in random polls, but on whether it faithfully performs its constitutional duty to interpret laws as they are written and the Constitution as it was originally understood. Congress debates the impact of legislation and passes laws to enact change. The court interprets those laws when disputes reach the bench.

Judicial validity should not be measured by the hopeful or expected practical outcomes of the court’s rulings. If judges abandon constitutional principles to achieve preferred outcomes, they cease functioning as impartial guardians of theand become pawns of the political leaders in power and their decisions reduced to a political cost-benefit analysis regardless of what the law says.

When court reform is nothing more than political retaliation, every change in political power could produce demands for additional justices to transform the judiciary into an extension of partisan competition, establishing a dangerous precedent. Packing the Court with more Justices because its current majority reaches unpopular decisions would establish a dangerous precedent and historically ends the rule of law for a country. It is a horrible idea, no matter which side of the aisle you are on.

During the Supreme Court's 2025-2026 term, the justices issued 56 decisions in argued cases. Only 13 were decided by the alignment of six conservative justices against the three liberal justices. In other words, more than three-quarters of the court's decisions could not even be argued to have followed a particular ideological division. In fact, 40 of those cases, or 71 percent, were a combination of all other voting margins: 9-0, 8-1, and so on.

That record nullifies any claims that the court functions simply as a partisan institution. In those voting margins, no one can credibly claim the results were due to the ideological views of a conservative or liberal Judicial legitimacy should be judged by the quality of constitutional reasoning, not by the political affiliations of the presidents who appointed the justices. The Constitution is written law, not an endlessly evolving expression of prevailing political preferences.

Thus, it requires justices who interpret it according to its original meaning. Moving to a system where judicial opinions favor popular opinion or the political party in power rather than the rule of law is a horrible idea. The real danger to the American republic is not an independent court willing to reach unpopular conclusions. It is the growing belief that our institutions should be weakened whenever they obstruct our own personal political objectives.

Our constitutional system was designed to restrain power, not simply redistribute it to whichever political coalition currently commands a majority or fluctuates with the shifting opinions of the populace. Kelly Shackelford is president, CEO and chief counsel for First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit law firm dedicated to defending religious freedom for all.