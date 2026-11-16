Lefteris Liotopoulos returning to St. John’s paying off in new ‘glue guy’ role

In the first three games, Lefteris Liotopoulos averaged 16.7 minutes. He scored in double figures in each of the last two contests, something he had previously done just once at St. John’s.

After mostly watching in his first two seasons at St. John’s, the sharpshooting guard from Greece has a significant role on the second unit.

“I’m gaining back my confidence slowly,” Liotopoulos said. “It was a tough two years for me, because I wasn’t getting a lot of playing time. But I feel like I’m getting my confidence back. The 6-foot-4 junior wanted to be clear: He wants to win, and so he did like being part of the program the previous two years.

Also read The Gentlemen Returns to Netflix With 3.8 Million Views in First Three Days

St. John’s did a lot of winning. But he was used to playing major minutes prior to coming over to America. It was the reason he briefly entered the transfer portal in the spring to explore his options. In that time, he remained in communication with head coach Rick Pitino and general manager/associate head coach Steve Masiello.

They wanted him back and assured Liotopoulos there would be a role for him. Syracuse guard Kiyan Anthony defends against St. John’s guard Lefteris Liotopoulos on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Advertisement

“In my heart, I always wanted to stay at St. John’s,” he said. “It was going to be my third year, and I just wanted to play. The first two years were tough for me, especially the first year.

“Until my 18th birthday, I was playing 40 minutes in Greece and now I was playing these two years, max 10 . The main thing was always to play. Now I feel like I can play, I have a chance to get more minutes and help my team win. ” They were true to their word.

In the first three games, Liotopoulos averaged 16.7 minutes. He scored in double figures in each of the last two contests, something he had previously done just once at St. John’s.

“I feel like I can fill this role,” Liotopoulos said. “The glue guy that gets in and brings some more energy to the team. Get some shots up and try to help the team win. And I think I can do that.

Advertisement

I’m working every day. ” Liotopoulos seems more sure of himself. He’s reacting rather than overthinking. He joked he doesn’t get yelled at by Pitino the most anymore.

Syracuse Orange guard Kiyan Anthony drives to the basket as St. John’s Red Storm guard Lefteris Liotopoulos chases him Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in New York.

“I’m one of the old guys here, so I think I understand what coach wants when he screams,” Liotopoulos said. “I know what he wants and what he wants for the team, and that’s to be great and everybody to be great. ” Between his flirtation with transferring and a hernia operation, it was a difficult spring. Liotopoulos didn’t start practicing until August, missing summer workouts.

“I fell behind,” he said. “I wasn’t with the guys when they were practicing. But it’s hard work and I’m confident in my work and I always believed in that. I pushed hard, I worked hard and I’m here right now. ”