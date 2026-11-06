Left-Political Figures Defended Russell Brand Before Rape Conviction

Labour leaders and media elites praised Russell Brand's activism while ignoring his history of misogyny. This article details the controversial endorsements given before his recent legal conviction.

The Labour Party's highest-ranking figures actively courted Russell Brand in the years leading up to his recent conviction for rape, prioritizing his anti-establishment brand over his well-documented history of misogynistic behavior. Despite explicit details of his past conduct appearing in his own 2007 memoir, My Booky Wook, prominent political leaders failed to distance themselves from the comedian. Instead, they embraced his image as a rebel, utilizing his celebrity status to appeal to younger voters during critical election cycles.

Political Endorsements Amidst Scandals

Andy Burnham, the current Mayor of Greater Manchester and former Shadow Health Secretary, was among the most vocal defenders of Brand when controversy arose. In 2014, Burnham publicly praised the comedian on Twitter for using his fame to help others, directly responding to criticism regarding Brand's housing arrangements. The paper accused Brand of hypocrisy for renting a luxury London home through a British Virgin Islands-registered company while simultaneously criticizing tax avoidance in his public commentary.

Also read Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault, Remanded in Custody

Brand threatened to sue the publication but never followed through with legal action. Burnham's defense remained steadfast, with the politician posting a link to a Guardian article written by Brand in 2013, which described the piece as the best thing ever written by a West Ham fan. This endorsement occurred despite the article containing remarks about Margaret Thatcher that had previously caused significant public outcry and remained accessible on the newspaper's website.

Ed Miliband, who served as the Labour Leader ahead of the 2015 general election, also engaged deeply with Brand to secure political support. The Labour leader granted an interview to the comedian in his £2 million penthouse, a move orchestrated by Lucy Powell, who was then Miliband's chief of staff. This strategic decision was made just nine days before the polling day, as the party sought to mitigate the impact of the embarrassing EdStone pledge controversy and struggling postal vote metrics.

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The EdStone Strategy and Youth Outreach

Miliband's decision to appear on Brand's YouTube channel was a calculated attempt to appeal to the yoof demographic during a period of declining support. At the time of the interview, Brand was attempting to rebrand himself as an anti-capitalist revolutionary, a persona that contrasted sharply with his lifestyle of multi-million-pound mansions, private jets, and on-call personal staff. Despite knowing about Brand's previous legal troubles, including indecent exposure charges and the infamous 2008 Sachsgate scandal, the Labour leadership proceeded with the collaboration.

The Sachsgate incident involved Brand leaving voicemails for Andrew Sachs, an actor known for his role in Fawlty Towers, boasting about sleeping with the actor's granddaughter. This event had previously drawn condemnation from then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown. However, these historical red flags did not deter Miliband, who believed that Brand's commentary resonated with citizens who felt disconnected from traditional politics.

Alastair Campbell, the former director of communications for Tony Blair, publicly congratulated Miliband on the interview, asserting that Brand's opinions mattered more than the criticism from major right-wing newspapers on election day. Miliband himself considered the interaction a success, noting that while he did not agree with Brand's message, the comedian articulated thoughts that many people were privately considering about the disconnect between politics and the public.

Legal Conviction and Retrospective Defense

Brand was recently found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault, marking a significant shift in public and political perception. The convictions were based on evidence presented in court, where Detective Inspector Laura Nelson revealed details about the women who accused him. Notably, the women involved in the infamous documentary that initially exposed Brand's behavior were not part of this specific rape trial, yet the legal outcome was definitive and severe.

Following the verdict, Labour sources have attempted to contextualize the previous endorsements by emphasizing the timeline of their interactions. They point out that Andy Burnham's supportive comments were made more than a decade before Brand's conviction. These historical documents, including tweets and public statements, highlight a period where political figures prioritized Brand's anti-Tory stance and perceived authenticity over his personal conduct.

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The Guardian had previously asked whether Brand could win the election for Labour, with columnist Owen Jones writing that Brand mattered in the political landscape. This editorial stance mirrored the approach of many left-leaning figures who viewed Brand as a useful ally against the Conservative government. The juxtaposition of these past endorsements with the current legal reality has sparked intense debate about the accountability of political elites.

Impact on Public Trust and Accountability

The revelation of these close ties between Brand and top Labour officials has raised questions about the judgment of political leaders who ignored clear warnings. The Sachsgate scandal and the explicit content of Brand's memoir were widely known, yet they did not deter figures like Miliband and Burnham from seeking his endorsement. This suggests a willingness among certain political actors to overlook personal misconduct for strategic gain.

As the Labour Party continues to navigate the aftermath of these revelations, the relationship between celebrity culture and political legitimacy remains a contentious issue. The fact that Brand's interview with Miliband is still cited as a successful outreach effort by former aides underscores the complexity of these historical alliances. The current legal judgment against Brand serves as a stark contrast to the earlier praise he received from the highest levels of the party.

The controversy extends beyond individual interactions to reflect broader trends in how political campaigns engage with controversial figures. The decision to partner with Brand, despite his history, highlights the risks associated with prioritizing visibility and viral appeal over ethical consistency. As public scrutiny intensifies, the actions of Burnham, Miliband, and their associates will likely face renewed examination.