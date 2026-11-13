Left held our businesses hostage. Now it wants to punish those that escaped

Jamie Raskin's vow to investigate companies dropping DEI programs and ESG frameworks faces sharp criticism as political retribution, not oversight.

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, says Democrats can move forward with investigations while addressing kitchen table issues, also demanding a briefing on Jensen Huang’s affair with alleged Chinese spy. The same politicians who spent years commanding companies to advance leftist ideology now want to punish those companies for simply opting out.

, maps out a sweeping agenda for Democratic investigations into companies that have declined to join the radical left’s political war on the Trump administration and have instead tried to work with it, or simply stay out of the fight. , has been equally blunt.

He has vowed that Democrats"will not hesitate to go after the private corporations that are collaborating in all of the lawlessness with Donald Trump," and he has singled out law firms that"capitulated" or"surrendered," including those that ended DEI programs as part of agreements with the administration. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. , speaks to reporters outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office in Washington, D.C.

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, on July 22, 2021. For years, Raskin and his allies have described corporate America as the victim of Trump-era coercion. Yet the moment companies begin refusing progressive political demands by, dialing back DEI mandates or simply declining to serve as instruments of social reengineering, Raskin announces plans to coerce them himself through subpoenas, hearings and the full power of a House majority.

The message is clear: companies may participate in the left’s agenda, but they may not be allowed to walk away from it. Environmental, Social, and Governance frameworks , Human Rights Campaign scorecards, shareholder resolutions and coordinated campaigns by progressive activists, large portions of corporate America were conscripted into projects far removed from making products, serving customers, or earning returns for shareholders. Hiring and promotion decisions based on merit were subordinated to skewed identity politics.

Corporate marketing and philanthropy were hijacked by progressive cultural causes. Boards were told that their fiduciary duties somehow required them to take sides in divisive political fights. The result was not better business performance. It was an unwelcome distraction that increased legal and reputational risk and alienated customers and employees who simply wanted companies to focus on the purpose they were created to carry out.

Over the past few years, many companies have become fatigued by constant activist bullying and have begun reversing course. They have, restored merit as the primary standard for employment decisions, and redirected resources toward core operations. These steps are not"capitulation.

" They are a return to basic, responsible corporate governance. Companies that have gotten back to business are doing exactly what the law and their shareholders require of them. Threatening them for following the law and fulfilling their core mission is not legitimate oversight. It is an attempt to reimpose political control.

Corporate directors and officers already operate under clear legal duties. Their primary obligation is to the corporation and its shareholders — not to any political party, activist group, or congressional committee that wants to use private enterprise as a vehicle for social change. TOP DEM ON COMMITTEE FIRES BACK AFTER WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL WARNS AGAINST OVERREACH AMID INVESTIGATION THREATS When politicians demand that companies ignore those duties in favor of ideological priorities, the correct response is not surrender.

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It is resistance. Shareholders are not a secondary constituency. Their interests are the reason the company exists. Political bullying does not override that reality or primary obligation.

Corporate America has been granted emancipation from the shackles of heavy-handed progressive activism. Why would any company voluntarily be taken captive again?resources. The data show a measurable shift: companies are exiting activist frameworks, backing away from political engagement unrelated to their business and refocusing on operational excellence. This is healthy.

It reduces legal exposure, improves talent decisions and better aligns corporate activity with the interests of customers and owners. Our work exists to encourage corporations to make decisions and set policies that are enduring and will remain unswayed by changing political winds.now faces a choice.

It can treat private companies that have rejected progressive activism and adopted greater neutrality as prime targets for investigation, or it can honor the principles of free enterprise and economic freedom to serve customers and shareholders without imposed partisan litmus tests. This is not routine oversight. It is political retribution dressed up as"accountability.

" And the hypocrisy is impossible to miss. The former path will waste congressional resources, chill ordinary business decision-making and confirm that the real objective is the advancement of an ideological agenda. The latter path would leave companies to do what they are supposed to do: serve their shareholders, produce excellent goods and services and treat their employees, customers and suppliers well. Companies that have punted the scorecards and returned to their core missions should stand firm.

Their duty is to their shareholders, employees, and customers, not to the political preferences of whoever holds the gavel in the congressional committees. Douglas H. Napier is executive chairman and CEO of 1792 Exchange, a nonprofit organization that helps companies get back to business through data, research, and confidential engagement with boards and executives.