Leeroy Johnstone Loses Planning Battle Over Caravan Site in Wiltshire

Traveler Leeroy Johnstone faces demolition orders for his unauthorized caravan site in Clyffe Pypard, weeks after losing a High Court dispute with the Earl of Inchcape.

Leeroy Johnstone faces immediate enforcement action to dismantle his unauthorized caravan site in Wiltshire after a planning inspector ruled against him in a three-year dispute with local authorities. This decision arrives just weeks after Mr. Johnstone lost a separate High Court battle regarding woodland rights with the 83-year-old Earl of Inchcape, marking a significant legal defeat for the traveler in the region.

Planning Inspector Rejects Appeal for Caravan Site

Planning Inspector Laura Cuthbert officially rejected Mr. Johnstone's bid to retain the traveler site, concluding that the development failed to conserve the natural beauty and special qualities of the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The site, which features three caravans and hardstanding surrounded by five-foot-high fencing, was deemed incompatible with the protected status of the landscape. Consequently, Wiltshire Council now has the authority to initiate enforcement proceedings to clear the camp and restore the land to its former state.

Also read Lord Charlie Banner Loses Planning Appeal Over Unauthorised South Kensington Pergola

High Court Victory for Kenneth Mackay

The recent planning loss follows a bitter legal confrontation between Mr. Johnstone and Kenneth Mackay, the Earl of Inchcape, over woodland on his sprawling Wiltshire estate. The Earl spent more than £100,000 on security measures, including dog-handler guards and surveillance cameras, after Mr. Johnstone claimed he had purchased part of the woodland from a farmer. During that dispute, Mr. Johnstone allegedly threatened to bring 50 people and 15 dogs to the site to confront the Earl's security team.

Last month, Mr. Justice Marcus Smith ruled in favor of the Earl, declaring him the legal owner of the woodland and permanently banning Mr. Johnstone from entering the property. This judicial decision effectively removed any potential legal ambiguity regarding land access and underscored the severity of the conflicts between the traveler and local landowners in the area.

Advertisement

Local Residents and Councillors Celebrate Decision

Residents of Clyffe Pypard, an ancient settlement named in the Domesday book, have long complained that the open green space on the edge of their community was illegally commandeered. Parish councillor Dr. Guy Rickett criticized the site for destroying habitats for local wildlife and noted that the barricade fencing was entirely out of keeping with the rural aesthetic. He stated that the beautiful peaceful rural setting had turned into an eyesore due to the unauthorized construction.

Councillor Allison Bucknell expressed that the overall feeling upon entering the previously wide open cul-de-sac was one of being hemmed in and restricted, which she described as oppressive. Other villagers, including Rosemary Greenway, argued that the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty should not be destroyed further and highlighted that the land was sold with a restriction on any building. These residents warned that the site would lower housing prices and harm the community's trusting and friendly attitude.

Family Hardship Claims Dismissed by Authorities

Mr. Johnstone had argued that the land was essential to accommodate his wife, Loretta, and their children and grandchildren, asserting that the family would be left living on the roadside if they lost their Wiltshire home. He identified as a Traveller who had lived a nomadic or semi-nomadic lifestyle for most of his life, claiming the site was their settled base. He insisted that the living conditions were perfectly adequate and suitable for his family's wellbeing, stability, and ability to access education and healthcare.

Despite these claims, the planning inspector found that the site did not meet the necessary criteria for conservation of the natural environment. The decision marks the end of a contentious period for the sleepy parish of Clyffe Pypard, where the traveler sparked fury in 2023 by transforming protected countryside into a development surrounded by high fences. The site also drew complaints from locals who feared it would spoil the view for walkers following the scenic White Horse Way, which winds through the rolling countryside past famous giant chalk horse figures.