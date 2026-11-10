Leeroy Johnstone Faces Demolition of Wiltshire Caravan Site After Planning Appeal Loss

Leeroy Johnstone must demolish his unauthorized caravan site in Wiltshire after losing a three-year planning battle. This follows a recent High Court defeat against the Earl of Inchcape regarding woodland rights.

Leeroy Johnstone has been ordered to dismantle an unauthorized caravan site in the Wiltshire village of Clyffe Pypard after a planning inspector rejected his final appeal. The decision concludes a protracted three-year legal struggle that began when Johnstone transformed a protected patch of countryside into a fenced-off encampment in 2023. Local authorities and residents have celebrated the ruling as a significant victory for community preservation and the protection of scenic landscapes in the North Wessex Downs.

Planning Inspector Rejects Unauthorized Development Site

Planning Inspector Laura Cuthbert delivered the decisive blow in the dispute, ruling that the traveller site failed to conserve the natural beauty and special qualities of the designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The site, which features three caravans and a large hardstanding area enclosed by five-foot-high fences, was deemed incompatible with the rural character of the location. Despite Johnstone's arguments that the land served as a settled base for his family, the inspector determined that the development posed a threat to the environmental integrity of the region.

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Wiltshire Council now holds the power to initiate immediate enforcement action to clear the camp and restore the land to its original state. The inspector's rejection of the retrospective planning permission leaves Johnstone with no further avenues for legal retention of the site. This outcome marks the end of a bitter standoff between the traveller and local government bodies that had sought to uphold zoning regulations and environmental protections.

Johnstone Defeated by Earl of Inchcape in Separate Case

This planning defeat comes just weeks after Johnstone suffered a significant loss in a separate High Court battle against Kenneth Mackay, the 83-year-old Earl of Inchcape. Mr Justice Marcus Smith recently ruled in favor of the wealthy peer, declaring him the legal owner of a woodland area on his sprawling Wiltshire estate. The judge permanently banned Johnstone from entering the woodland, rejecting claims that the traveller had purchased part of the property from a farmer.

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The dispute between Johnstone and Mackay had escalated to dangerous levels, with the Earl spending more than £100,000 on security measures including dog-handler guards and surveillance cameras. Reports indicated that Johnstone had allegedly threatened to bring 50 people and 15 dogs to the woodland to confront the security team. The High Court ruling effectively neutralized Johnstone's claims to the land and established the Earl's exclusive rights over the property.

Residents Condemn Prison Camp Aesthetic and Environmental Damage

Local residents of Clyffe Pypard have long argued that the caravan site has severely degraded the quality of life in their ancient settlement, which was first recorded in the Domesday Book. Parish councillor Dr. Guy Rickett criticized the development for destroying wildlife habitats and described the barricade fencing as totally out of keeping with the surrounding area. He noted that what was once a beautiful and peaceful rural setting had turned into an eyesore that harmed the local ecosystem.

Councillor Allison Bucknell added that the site made residents feel hemmed in and oppressed by the fortress-like structures. Other villagers raised concerns that the development would lower housing prices and damage the community's trusting and friendly atmosphere. Rosemary Greenway, a local resident, emphasized that the land was sold with a no-development clause and should remain protected. She stated that the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty should not be destroyed any further by such unauthorized constructions.

Family Wellbeing Claims Rejected by Official Ruling

Leeroy Johnstone had maintained that the site was essential for his family's wellbeing, stability, and access to healthcare. He claimed to be a Traveller who had lived a nomadic lifestyle for most of his life and stated that the site was their only lawful place to live. Johnstone argued that without the site, his wife Loretta and their children and grandchildren would be forced to live on the roadside.

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However, the planning inspector and local council found these arguments insufficient to override the environmental and zoning violations. The father-of-five had applied for permission to keep the site in 2024, hoping to legitimize the encampment after initially moving onto the land in 2023. The rejection of his bid confirms that private family needs cannot justify the permanent alteration of protected countryside. The council is now expected to proceed with the removal of the caravans and the restoration of the land to its former open state.