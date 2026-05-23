Lee Spoke about Remixing his Classic Album with Dolby Atmos Technology

After 20 years, Lee says the project wasn’t about the re-release; it was the technology available at his studio that made the idea irresistible. The refreshed edition of his work is now available in an immersive Dolby Atmos mix, featuring a new track and collaborators. The cover art invites you to take a ride inside his twisted musical world and experience its new life after 20 years.

The refreshed edition was remixed by Lee and collaborator Smiley Sean at Lee ’s own Dolby Atmos -certified studio in Los Angeles, with the project also available in an immersive Dolby Atmos mix.





A couple years ago, my kids were tripping out and like, ‘Dad, you gotta re-release this,’ ’cause it was 20 years since it came out,

said Lee recently of the new project.



Two decades on, Lee says the Dolby Atmos technology available at his studio made revisiting the album irresistible.





The release includes a new bonus track, ‘Stupid World,’ featuring alt-rock artist and former professional skateboarder Chad Tepper, alongside an album which,

whenever I do something solo, without Motley Crue, I’m like a little kid in a sandbox, Lee said. It’s just you, and you sort of have the freedom to do whatever it is that’s blowing your skirt up.





The cover art kind of says it all; it’s basically a, like, roller coaster (track) going into my ear, into my f***in’ crazy, eclectic musical styles mind, and that’s what it always been, Lee added





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ALBUM RE-ENTRY LEE SMILEY SEAN DOLBY ATMOS REMIX STUPID WORLD MOTLEY CRÜE CHAD TEPPER ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST

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