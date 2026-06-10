Lee "Scratch" Perry and Mouse on Mars: The Unlikely Collaboration That Became a Final Testament

The posthumous release of a collaborative album between dub legend Lee "Scratch" Perry and German electronic duo Mouse on Mars reveals a story of creative defiance, unexpected energy, and the weight of musical history. Despite health concerns and strict studio guidelines, Perry's relentless drive during the 2021 sessions produced material that, after his death, was championed to completion by writer Louis Chude-Sokei. The resulting eight-track album on Domino Records is celebrated as a powerful fusion of genres and a poignant final statement from an icon.

The legendary dub music pioneer Lee "Scratch" Perry, known for his innovative production techniques and genre-defying work, collaborated with the German electronic duo Mouse on Mars towards the end of his life.

Despite concerns about his health and age-Perry was 83 at the time-the sessions, originally intended to be limited, expanded into four intense and creative days in Berlin. Mouse on Mars members Jan St. Werner and Andi Toma recall being given strict instructions: limit Perry to three hours of work per day, monitor his health, and keep him away from drugs and alcohol.

However, Perry's relentless energy and enthusiasm defied these expectations; he worked from morning until the early hours of the next day and was eager to continue the next morning. The resulting music was left unfinished at the time of Perry's death in August 2021. The duo grappled with whether to complete the project without him, but encouragement from friend and writer Louis Chude-Sokei-who stressed the historical importance of the work-convinced them to proceed.

The album, released recently on Domino Records, stands as a unique fusion of Perry's dub reggae roots with Mouse on Mars' experimental electronic sound, representing a significant convergence of musical traditions and a final testament to Perry's boundless creative curiosity. The project also highlights Perry's ongoing influence, as the session attracted numerous visitors and collaborators, turning into a communal celebration of his legacy.

This release is positioned not just as a final album but as a crucial document of Afrofuturism and Black technopoetics, merging Caribbean sound system culture with European electronic innovation





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Lee Scratch Perry Mouse On Mars Dub Electronic Music Collaboration Posthumous Album Afrofuturism Domino Records

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