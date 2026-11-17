Singer Lee Ryan has flown home from Blue's European tour to support his five-year-old daughter Riviere as she awaits surgery for a dangerous eye abscess.

British singer Lee Ryan has immediately terminated his participation in the boy band Blue's ongoing European reunion tour to return home to Spain for his daughter's medical care. The forty-three-year-old vocalist was performing with his group in Italy when he received urgent news that his five-year-old daughter, Riviere, had been hospitalized.

Medical Emergency Requires Immediate Travel

Riviere Ryan is currently waiting for a surgical procedure after medical professionals discovered a lump located at the back of her eye. Further examinations in the hospital revealed that the condition is an abscess, which typically requires operative intervention to resolve safely. Lee Ryan missed Blue's scheduled performance in Rome on Monday to be present at the medical facility.

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His wife, Verity Paris, contacted the singer just before he was due to go on stage in Milan on Saturday night to report that their daughter was ill. Lee Ryan booked a flight immediately on Sunday and has remained by Riviere's side in the hospital for the last forty-eight hours. Insiders confirm that the father has been a constant presence during this critical time for his young child.

Singer Addresses Fans and Explains Absence

Lee Ryan posted a message on Instagram to apologize to supporters for his absence from the Rome gig while sharing an image of himself holding his daughter. He stated that his family is his entire world and described the situation as a very scary forty-eight hours. He thanked fans for their understanding while highlighting the bravery of his ill child.

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The singer used the platform to explain that anyone who knows him personally understands that his children and wife take absolute priority. He noted that Riviere is a brave little girl who must undergo an operation, justifying his decision to leave the tour temporarily. He emphasized that he is flying back home solely to be at her bedside during the recovery process.

Blue Band Schedule and Family Updates

The band Blue is scheduled to resume their tour activities with a performance on November 19 in Stuttgart, Germany. Lee Ryan has not specified when he will return to join his bandmates Duncan James, Antony Costa, and Simon Webbe, but he left his duties to handle this family crisis.

This urgent family matter follows an announcement made in September by Lee Ryan and Verity Paris that they are expecting their fifth child together. The couple revealed the pregnancy in a video posted on social media, featuring the song Everybody Get Up by the boy band Five. The video showed the family dancing around their pool in Spain.

Background on Ryan and Paris Relationship

Lee Ryan and Verity Paris celebrated a lavish wedding ceremony in Seville, Spain, in October 2024, two years after their initial legal ceremony in Gibraltar. Verity Paris is an Ariana Grande impersonator who previously competed on The X Factor in 2009. The couple moved to a beachfront apartment in the Costa del Sol in 2020 to start their family.

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Riviere Ryan is the fourth child of Lee Ryan and Verity Paris. Lee Ryan also has two older children from previous relationships, sixteen-year-old daughter Bluebell and fifteen-year-old son Rayn. The singer has described his wife as saving his life, noting that she balances his personality and supports his demanding career in the music industry.