Lee Jin-woo, the South Korean law student at the center of an AI cheating scandal, was found in cardiac arrest. Police investigate potential suicide after he missed a livestream rebuttal.

Lee Jin-woo, a 32-year-old South Korean national who previously garnered international attention for achieving a perfect score on the law school admission test, was discovered in a state of cardiac arrest on Thursday. Police in Seoul confirmed that emergency responders found him at an undisclosed location within the Gangdong district following reports of a possible suicide involving a man in his thirties.

The Cardiac Arrest Incident and Police Response

Authorities launched an immediate investigation after receiving the distress call regarding Lee's condition. Police stated that if Lee is pronounced dead, they will conduct a forensic examination and other necessary procedures to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his medical emergency. The incident has halted all planned public appearances by the dental student, who had recently become the focal point of a widespread controversy regarding academic integrity and artificial intelligence.

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The AI Cheating Allegations and Timeline

Lee Jin-woo first drew national scrutiny earlier this year when he achieved full marks on the highly competitive law school admission test while simultaneously studying dentistry at Seoul National University. His academic success remained largely unchallenged until this past Sunday, when the top scorer in the national tax accountant exam publicly admitted to using artificial intelligence to cheat during the test. This confession triggered a wave of skepticism and renewed scrutiny regarding Lee's own perfect score, leading many to question the validity of his academic achievements.

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Missed Livestream and Escalating Suspicion

In an effort to disprove the allegations of AI-assisted cheating, Lee had pledged to refute the claims by livestreaming himself taking the Korean language section of the college entrance exam on Thursday. He intended to demonstrate his capabilities in real-time to provide transparent proof of his independent work. However, he failed to appear for the scheduled broadcast, raising further concerns among observers and investigators about his well-being and the validity of his initial denials.

Historical Exam Scores and Academic Background

Questions have also emerged regarding Lee's historical academic performance, specifically concerning his results on the college entrance exam. Reports indicate that his scores during the 2010s were significantly lower than the perfect marks he recently achieved, showing a sharp improvement that ultimately secured him a place at Seoul National University's dental school. This discrepancy has fueled additional speculation about the methods he may have used to secure his current academic standing, compounding the pressure he faced in the days leading up to the incident.