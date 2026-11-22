Paralympic silver medalist Lee Fryer faces 17 charges including rape. The GB wheelchair basketball player appeared at Leeds Crown Court and entered not guilty pleas.

British Paralympian Lee Fryer has been formally charged with 17 sexual offenses following his pivotal role in securing a historic silver medal for Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Games. The 26-year-old wheelchair basketball player, who hails from Pontefract in West Yorkshire, made a court appearance at Leeds Crown Court this week to address the serious allegations against him. He entered not guilty pleas to every count listed before the presiding judge in a hearing conducted via prison video-link.

Details Of The 17 Criminal Charges

The charges against Lee Fryer span a five-year period extending from May 2021 to May 2026, involving alleged incidents in England, Spain, and South Africa concerning a single female complainant. Eleven of the counts specifically relate to allegations of rape, with the first incident reportedly occurring between May and September 2021 when Fryer was 18 years old. Additional charges include alleged oral, vaginal, and anal rapes in Spain between September 2023 and March 2024, as well as multiple sexual assaults in South Africa and England between 2024 and 2026.

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Beyond the rape allegations, Fryer faces charges of voyeurism, intentional strangulation, and controlling or coercive behavior in an intimate relationship. The voyeurism charge specifies that the act was committed without consent and for the purpose of sexual gratification. Furthermore, he is accused of being in possession of a Class A drug on August 25, 2026, and of perverting the course of justice in October of this year, adding significant legal complexity to the case.

Paris 2024 Success And Athletic Background

Fryer represents one of the most successful periods in Great Britain's wheelchair basketball history, having helped the team achieve their best result in 28 years during the Paris 2024 Paralympics. In a dramatic final against the United States, the GB team fought back from a 12-point deficit before ultimately losing 73-69 to secure the silver medal. This achievement marked a milestone for ParalympicsGB, who narrowly missed out on the gold in what the organization described as a pulsating contest against the dominant US side.

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His athletic journey began in his hometown of Pontefract, where he started playing wheelchair basketball at school. Fryer initially joined the Wakefield Whirlwinds club before progressing to the Sheffield Steelers, establishing himself as a key talent in the domestic league. He earned his first international cap at the junior level during the Under-22 European Championships, eventually making his senior debut at the 2023 World Championships where GB also claimed a silver medal, setting the stage for his Paralympic breakthrough.

Institutional Response And Trial Logistics

British Wheelchair Basketball (BWB) suspended Fryer in July pending an external investigation, citing a violation of their code of conduct. A spokesperson for BWB confirmed that he was removed from the GB Programme and all associated activities immediately upon his arrest, emphasizing that the organization recognizes the seriousness of the allegations. ParalympicsGB also issued a statement acknowledging the charges while declining further comment due to the ongoing legal proceedings, ensuring no interference with the justice process.

Leeds Crown Court has scheduled a seven-day trial for March of next year, confirming that Fryer will remain remanded in custody until the proceedings begin. The court has noted that specific adaptations will be required to accommodate Fryer's disability during the trial, reflecting the logistical considerations involved in prosecuting an athlete with a physical impairment. The case is now set to proceed through the formal judicial process with all parties awaiting the March hearing date.