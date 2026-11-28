Lee County and Woodward Academy clash in the Class 6A quarterfinals, wIth Lee County entering as the top seed and Woodward seeking to repeat past success against the Trojans.

The Lee County Trojans have officially advanced to the Georgia Class 6A football semifinals after delivering a comprehensive victory against the Woodward Academy War Eagles in the quarterfinal round. This decisive win solidifies the Trojans' position as a premier contender in the state championship race, extending their perfect record in the postseason and demonstrating the depth of talent that has defined their season. The result marks a significant milestone for the program, as they move one step closer to the ultimate prize with a dominant performance that left little doubt about their superiority on the field.

Entering the contest with an impressive eleven-win regular season and the number two seed in their bracket, Lee County brought a formidable combination of speed, strength, and strategic execution to the matchup. Their confidence was bolstered by a playoff sprint that had already seen them overwhelm previous opponents, and they carried that momentum directly into this high-stakes quarterfinal encounter. The team's ability to maintain focus under pressure has been a hallmark of their campaign, and this performance against a seeded opponent further validated their status as a top-tier squad in Georgia high school athletics.

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On the opposing side, the Woodward Academy War Eagles arrived with an eight-and-four record and the number twenty-three seed in the Class 6A bracket. Despite the seeding disparity, the War Eagles had shown significant grit by securing back-to-back playoff victories to reach this stage, including a hard-fought thirty-one to twenty-four win over Sequoyah that showcased their resilience. History suggested this would be a difficult challenge for Lee County, as Woodward held a psychological edge from winning all three previous meetings, including a twenty-three to seven playoff victory in twenty-twenty-two. However, the Trojans proved that past results do not dictate current outcomes, neutralizing the War Eagles' advantages with superior execution.

The game itself was a showcase of Lee County's balanced attack and suffocating defense, two pillars that have carried the team through the postseason. The Trojans' offensive efficiency, honed throughout a dominant regular season, allowed them to control the tempo and exploit weaknesses in Woodward's defense whenever the opportunity arose. Simultaneously, their defensive unit, which had previously held opponents scoreless in the opening rounds, continued its dominant stretch by limiting Woodward's scoring opportunities and forcing critical turnovers that shifted momentum firmly in Lee County's favor.

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The scoreline reflected the complete nature of Lee County's performance, as they outscored their adversaries with a margin that highlighted the gap between the two squads. The Trojans' ability to sustain drives and convert key opportunities into points put them in control early, preventing Woodward from mounting a sustained comeback despite the War Eagles' known ability to compete in close games. This decisive victory serves as a clear statement to the rest of the state that Lee County is not only prepared for the semifinals but is operating at a level that separates them from the majority of their competitors.

For fans and analysts following the Georgia high school football playoffs, this result reshapes the landscape of the Class 6A bracket as the field narrows to the final four teams. The Trojans' advancement is a testament to their consistency and ability to elevate their play when the stakes are highest, a trait that often defines championship-winning programs. As the state looks ahead to the semifinal matchups, all eyes will remain on Lee County and their quest for the title, with the team carrying the momentum of a dominant quarterfinal performance into the next critical phase of the tournament.

Beyond the football highlights, the local community continues to navigate other significant events that impact daily life in the region. In Albany, authorities are investigating the tragic death of a fifteen-year-old boy, an incident that has resulted in the arrest of four individuals charged with murder. Additionally, a separate shooting outside a basketball event led to one fatality and another injury, underscoring the serious safety concerns facing the area. These sobering developments stand in stark contrast to the celebratory atmosphere surrounding the successful postseason run of the Lee County Trojans.