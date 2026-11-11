Lee County Schools to Elect Marcus Fuller as New Superintendent as Dr. Howard Retires

Lee County school leaders select Marcus Fuller, a seasoned operations administrator, to replace Dr. Mike Howard as superintendent after his retirement at year's end. Fuller's 29 years of experience in Alabama and Georgia schools and his long tenure within the district position him to continue advancing the district's educational goals.

Lee County, Alabama has chosen a new leader for its public schools as the current superintendent, Dr. Mike Howard, prepares to retire at the end of the year.

During a Tuesday night meeting of the Lee County School Board, the board members voted for Marcus Fuller, a seasoned administrator who had been working within the district's operations division for over eight years. Fuller was selected from a pool of three finalists and will assume the role of superintendent on January 1, taking over from Dr. Howard who has served as the district's chief executive for almost three years.

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Fuller's Educational Leadership Background

Marcus Fuller's extensive background in educational administration spans 29 years in both Alabama and Georgia public schools. Prior to this selection, he served as the assistant superintendent of operations in Lee County, where he was responsible for a wide array of critical functions including maintenance and construction of school facilities, transportation services for students, child nutrition programs, school nursing services, capital planning for future projects, and the implementation of safety upgrades across the district's campuses.

In addition to his operational expertise, Fuller also has experience as an elementary principal in Clayton County, Georgia, giving him firsthand insight into classroom leadership and curriculum implementation. Fuller earned his advanced degrees and administrative certification from Auburn University, a local institution known for its strong educational programs. When asked about the transition, Fuller expressed gratitude and a deep commitment to the district. He stated, "It means the world to me.

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I've been here over twelve years with Lee County schools," citing his long history with the community. Fuller further outlined his vision for the district: "My goal is to continue to make sure we're moving forward to show our parents, our stakeholders, our students, how much we love them, how much we care for them and what we're going to do to continue to make this a great place to live, work, and go to school.

Vision for Lee County Schools

" His focus on community engagement and student success signals a continuity of the district's priorities, as well as a desire to build upon the foundations laid by his predecessor. Dr. Mike Howard, who has been in the superintendent role since 2021, announced his decision to step down in September, citing the need to devote more time to his family. Howard's nearly three-year tenure saw significant initiatives in academic improvement, infrastructure upgrades, and expanded student services.

While his departure introduces a change in leadership, the board's decision to promote from within reflects a stable trajectory for Lee County's educational system, aiming to sustain momentum in the areas that both the district and its constituents value most. The appointment of Marcus Fuller is expected to bring continuity in strategic planning and operational management for Lee County schools.

His familiarity with the district's needs and his comprehensive experience across multiple facets of school administration position him uniquely to lead the district into its next phase. Parents, teachers, and community members in the region are optimistic that Fuller's leadership will maintain the district's progress and further enhance the quality of education for students across Lee County.

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With the transition set for the start of the new year, the district will likely focus on a smooth handover process, ensuring that ongoing projects and policies remain on course. As the county's educational leaders settle into their roles, stakeholders are encouraged to engage with the new superintendent's agenda and contribute to the district's continued growth and success.

The Board's decision underscores a broader trend in educational leadership toward internal succession planning, a strategy that often preserves institutional knowledge and supports long-term stability in school districts. Lee County's approach may serve as a model for other districts seeking to maintain continuity while adapting to evolving educational demands. In summary, the Lee County School Board's choice of Marcus Fuller as the upcoming superintendent marks a significant moment for the district's administration.

Fuller's extensive experience, deep roots in the community, and clear commitment to student and family welfare suggest a promising direction for Lee County's public schools as they move into the next decade.