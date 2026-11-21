Lee Corso hasn't picked a winner on College GameDay since August 2025, but the retired ESPN icon is back on TV screens with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit in a ne

Lee Corso hasn't picked a winner on College GameDay since August 2025, but the retired ESPN icon is back on TV screens with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit in a new AT&T commercial built around their three-decade friendship.

Set to John Waite's 1984 hit "Missing You," the 60-second spot has Herbstreit calling Corso, who answers while crocheting a pillow that reads "LEE & KIRK BEST BUDS.

Also read Kirk Herbstreit Labels College Football Powerhouse ‘Erratic’ After Latest CFP Rankings

" The commercial fades into promotion as Herbstreit asks Corso who he thinks will win it all this year. The commercial opens with Herbstreit walking his dog while Waite's chart-topper plays. A neighbor named Tim asks if he's good, and the former Ohio State quarterback says he's "just thinking about an old friend.

" Tim's reply sets up the pitch: "You're never too far away to call. " Corso answers with a cheerful "Hey, Kirk! " before Herbstreit asks his old colleague who he thinks will win it all. Herbstreit has beenhimself this month.

Advertisement

The commercial fades into AT&T's promotion while Herbstreit tells Corso, "You still got it!

"Corso made his final headgear pick on Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio, taking the Buckeyes before their 14-7 win vs. Texas. That farewell becameThe former Indiana coach got another storybook moment in January, when the Hoosiers won the national title with a 27-21 win vs. Miami. Corso coached Indiana from 1973 to 1982 and didn't make the trip to Miami, but Herbstreit made sure he was part of the moment on the broadcast.

"Chris and I really want to shout out Lee Corso," Herbstreit said as the Hoosiers began to celebrate. The bond hasn't faded with Corso off the air. In August, the 91-year-old turned down Herbstreit's offer of a ride and drove himself over to see the ESPN analyst. Herbstreit wrote on X that the visit let them "share a few laughs and get some advice that he can only provide.

" Herbstreit, now in his 30th season on GameDay, has always treated Corso as a mentor. On The Press Box podcast, he remembered being warned early on that he'd never last on the show unless he went after Corso aggressively. He refused because " AT&T has built college football ads around Corso before, putting a hologram of the former coach in its spots for a College Football Playoff national championship game.

Advertisement

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.