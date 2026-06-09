Lee Chang-dong to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at Malaysia’s MIFFest

Malaysia's MIFFest 2026 runs July 18-25 with 65 films from 35 countries and a lifetime honor for Lee Chang-dong.

The festival runs July 18–25 and will present 65 films from 35 countries and regions in 27 languages, including two world premieres, one international premiere, three Asian premieres, 12 Southeast Asian premieres and 28 Malaysian premieres.

YouTube International Boss Pedro Pina to Deliver Edinburgh TV Festival's MacTaggart Lecture MIFFest president Joanne Goh described the director as “a filmmaker whose work continues to resonate across cultures and generations through its honesty, compassion, and profound understanding of humanity. ” The tribute will include screenings of two of Lee’s films: “Peppermint Candy,” a reverse-chronological drama examining personal and national trauma, and “Oasis,” a romance centred on love, isolation and human dignity.

Chinese actor-director Wu Jing will receive the festival’s Excellent Achievement in Film Award. The program will screen “Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert,” directed by Yuen Woo-Ping, in conjunction with the honor. The 9th edition opens with the world premiere of Malaysian feature “BAGA: Tomorrow Belongs To No One,” directed by Ariff Zulkarnain.

Set in a conservative fishing village in Kuala Terengganu, the film follows a boatman struggling with addiction and a batik artisan whose lives intersect after an unplanned pregnancy. Closing the festival is “Yellow Letters,” directed by İlker Çatak, which won the Golden Bear at the 76th Berlin Film Festival. The film tracks a Turkish artist couple whose lives come apart after their new production draws state scrutiny.

The International Competition section – reserved for directors with three or fewer narrative features – brings together 10 films. The Malaysian entry is Lau Kek-Huat’s “The Waves Will Carry Us.

” Other titles include “Ah Girl” , directed by Ang Geck Geck Priscilla; “Aisha Can’t Fly Away” , directed by Morad Mostafa; “Becoming Human” , directed by Polen Ly; “Broken Voices” , directed by Ondřej Provazník; “Girl” , directed by Shu Qi; New York-set survival drama “Lucky Lu” , directed by Lloyd Lee Choi; Sri Lankan film “Riverstone,” directed by Lalith Rathnayake; “Silent Rebellion” , directed by Marie-Elsa Sgualdo; and “The Red Hangar” , directed by Juan Pablo Sallato. Jury president is Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, joined by Taiwanese director Midi Z, Thai actor-producer Ananda Everingham, Hong Kong production designer Man Lim-chung and Malaysian actress Sharifah Amani.

Two new program strands make their MIFFest debut this year. Korean Cinema: A Culture in Motion presents “Bluefish,” directed by Lee Sang-hoon, alongside “Mr. Kim Goes to the Cinema,” directed by Busan International Film Festival founder Kim Dong-ho, who has served as MIFFest’s honorary chairman for nine years.

Russian Film Week, presented with the Russian Ministry of Culture and Roskino, offers five titles ranging from Andrei Tarkovsky’s “Andrey Rublev” and Mikhail Kalatozov’s “The Cranes Are Flying” to contemporary productions including “Sidney Lumet’s Birthday” and “Family Happiness. ” Returning strands include ASEAN On Screen, now in its second year, with six films from Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore; Hong Kong Cinema in Flux, headlined by “Ciao UFO,” winner of multiple awards at the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards; and New Rhythms of Indian Cinema, which pairs Ramesh Sippy’s “Sholay” and Kashyap’s “Black Friday” with three contemporary regional works.

The Open Air Cinema returns to the Sunken Garden at MyTown Shopping Centre in Kuala Lumpur, featuring a selection of Malaysian films and nine short films presented with the Raintown Film Festival. The festival also unveiled “Impian Di Seoul,” the second season of its K-Style microdrama series, produced with Korean lifestyle partner Nongshim.

“Yellow Letters” – dir. İlker Çatak“Aisha Can’t Fly Away” – dir. Morad Mostafa“Broken Voices” – dir. Ondřej Provazník“Riverstone” – dir.

Lalith Rathnayake“The Red Hangar” – dir. Juan Pablo Sallato“Sham” – dir. Takashi MiikeNEON“Calle Málaga” – dir. Maryam Touzani“Anti-Heroes of the Bahian Underground” – dir.

Henrique Dantas“Finding Ramlee” – dir. Megat SharizalMASTER AT WORK: LEE CHANG-DONGACTOR IN FOCUS: WU JING“Bury Us in a Lone Desert” – dir. Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Phúc“Phra Ruang: Rise of the Empire” – dir. Chartchai Ketnust“Tears in Kuala Lumpur” – dir.

Ridhwan Saidi“Bird of Paradise” – dir. Joey Wu“Dog Day Evening” – dir. Mak Tin Shu“Unidentified Murder” – dir. Kwok Ka Hei, Lee Chun-Kit“Family Happiness” – dir.

Stasya Tolstaya“The Cranes Are Flying” – dir. Mikhail Kalatozov“Mayilaa” – dir. Semmalar Annam“Shape of Momo” – dir. Tribeny Rai“Bluefish” – dir.

Lee Sang-hoon“Baik Punya Cilok” – dir. Afdlin Shauki“Pusaka” – dir. Razaisyam Rashid“Sometime, Sometime” – dir. Jacky Yeap“Chili, Garlic and Onion” – dir.

Kent Tan“Hujan di Tengah Hari” – dir. Faris Nabil“Racun Di Nadi” – dir. Najib Ya’acob, Muhammad Amin“Where the Fish Looked Up” – dir. Yeo Jun Yu





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