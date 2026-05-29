LEE CARTER: I study polling. Democrats are gambling on anti-Trump votes, not ideas

President Donald Trump's weak polling numbers mask a deeper political question: who are the Democrats becoming and what do they truly stand for?

DAVID MARCUS: Florida senator's wave of anti-fraud bills should be slam dunkBillionaire Bezos suggests no taxes for half the nation. Is that crazy or overdue?

MORNING GLORY: Republicans, stop fighting each other. We can't let Democrats seize the SenateDAVID MARCUS: For the love of God, will John Thune finally listen to angry GOP votersPete Hegseth’s anti-DEI speech at West Point is a template to save American livesJONATHAN TURLEY: Rep Goldman is trying to rage bait his way to victory. Can he? Something to hide?

ICE under fire for substandard conditions at for-profit detention centerTrump understands what Washington politicians forgot: Cuba is a major threat to AmericaIran’s proxy war has crossed oceans and is now knocking on America’s doorThe Bidens just want to sell a book, podcaster saysFormer Jill Biden chief spokesman: This raises more questions than it answersDemocrats rip DNC chair over 'shoddy' 2024 election autopsy report Political scientist Lauren Wright weighs in on the Democratic Party's direction and strategy after members criticized the DNC's 2024 election autopsy report as incomplete and out of touch. FOX NEWS POLL: AS ECONOMIC PAIN DEEPENS, DISAPPROVAL OF TRUMP HITS NEW HIGH California Gov.

Gavin Newsom, left, and former Vice President Kamala Harris stirred 2028 speculation at the Democratic National Committee's winter meetingBut a party winning because voters are hurting is not the same thing as a party voters truly believe in. TRUMP VS HISTORY: HOW PRESIDENT'S POLL NUMBERS COMPARE TO BIDEN, OBAMA, BUSH AHEAD OF MIDTERMS But underneath those numbers sits a much more fragile reality: Americans still do not seem entirely sure what today’sRight now, Democrats are benefiting from economic frustration, inflation fatigue and the natural gravity that pulls against the party in power during midterms.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. , holds hands with Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner during a"Fighting Oligarchy" rally in Portland, Maine, on May 25, 2026. The faces of the modern Democratic Party are so ideologically and culturally varied that voters increasingly struggle to locate its emotional center.have their own vulnerabilities right now.

Trump’s numbers on inflation and the economy are weak. Voters are exhausted by high prices and years of national tension. Love him or hate him, voters know what Trump represents. The Republican coalition has largely aligned itself behind one emotional story about the country: strength, nationalism, disruption and rejection of elite institutional culture.

But a party winning because voters are hurting is not the same thing as a party voters truly believe in.. But opposition alone rarely sustains political movements forever. Eventually voters want to know, not simply, what a party hates; but what future it intends to build. Lee Hartley Carter is a communications strategist and public opinion expert.

She's the founder and CEO of Carter Intelligence Group and author of





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