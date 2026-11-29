Lee Bermejo Puts His Name (And Art) On Bottles Of Gin, Moondew, From Tripstillery And Foodmetti

Lee Bermejo Puts His Name On Bottles Of GinMaximum X-Men #1 Preview: Storm and Wolverine Form Mutant Avengers Maximum X-Men #1 arrives December 2nd as Storm and Wolverine recruit a new mutant team to face the Annihilation Wave in the wake of Armageddon.

Wolverine: Paradise #2 Preview: Logan Crashes Dazzler's Miami Gig Wolverine: Paradise #2 brings gangsters to Dazzler's Miami residency as Logan faces trouble and the mystery of Crucible. By Dan Panosian, out December 2. Supergirl: Survive #5 finds Kara and Kal stranded in an interdimensional wasteland of phantoms from their past, with Zod blocking the way home to Earth. Spider-Man Editor Nick Lowe Pulled Macy's Thanksgiving Parade BalloonRocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

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Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaroundHEDD Audio has unveiled their latest headphone design, the HEDDphone DX, which provides improved audio performance in a lighter refit. VGNYsoft Announces DanceCab Classics Second Vinyl Album