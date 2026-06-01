Lee Andrews Unfollows Katie Price on Instagram Amid Dubai Detention Saga

Lee Andrews has reportedly unfollowed his wife Katie Price on Instagram, even as she continues to claim he is detained in a Dubai prison on a civil matter. This development follows the reinstatement of Price's Instagram account after a temporary ban and comes amidst ongoing confusion about Andrews' disappearance, alleged phone activity during his detention, and his scheduled release. The article covers the key events, including Price's podcast comments and the contradictory narratives surrounding the case.

Lee Andrews appears to have unfollowed his wife Katie Price on Instagram , adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing saga surrounding his alleged detention in Dubai.

Andrews is currently incarcerated in Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison following a two-week disappearance, with reports indicating he is being held over a private civil matter. He was reportedly scheduled for release on Monday after settling a four-figure sum, yet a conspicuous change on his Instagram profile suggests a shift in his personal connections. While his bio still identifies him as "Hubby to @katieprice," he no longer follows Katie Price, whose account was recently reinstated after a temporary ban.

The Daily Mail has reached out to a representative for Katie Price for comment on these developments. Katie Price, the former glamour model, experienced a significant disruption to her social media presence. Her Instagram account, which boasts over 2.6 million followers, was temporarily removed just hours after she publicly claimed to have finally spoken with her husband from prison.

The deactivation was attributed by insiders to a "misunderstanding" with Meta, allegedly triggered by complaints regarding nudity, incidents of "flashing her breasts," and the promotion of CBD gummies. An insider expressed frustration, stating, "Katie is furious. It's absolutely ridiculous that she's had her account deactivated after spending years building it up and gaining over two and a half million followers.

" Although her account has been reinstated, the episode has caused considerable anxiety, with fears previously raised that she might need to start anew with zero followers. The timeline of Lee Andrews' disappearance and detention has been shrouded in confusion and contradictory narratives. Initially, he was reported missing for two weeks, with his father later confirming his arrest and imprisonment in Dubai.

During this period, there were claims that his phone had been turned back on and that he remained active on social media. However, in a recent episode of her podcast "The Katie Price Show," Katie provided her account of a brief two-minute phone call with Lee. She asserted that the phone activity was not his own, explaining, "He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone.

So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee.

" She also addressed rumors that he had followed another woman online, clarifying that the woman in question had briefly followed or been followed by Lee before blocking him, and no messages were exchanged. These details contribute to the growing uncertainty surrounding the circumstances of his detention, especially given his previous claims of being kidnapped and later arrested on suspicion of espionage, which contrast with reports of a civil matter being the cause





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