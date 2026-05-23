Lee Andrews Still Active on Social Media Despite Missing

The husband of Katie Price has been missing for several days, leading the glamour model to believe he had been kidnapped. However, he is still active on social media, following a mystery woman on Instagram after following only his wife for months.

Katie Price 's 'kidnapped' husband Lee Andrews still appears to be active on social media in a latest bizarre twist and has followed a mystery woman on Instagram .

The 'billionaire' businessman, 43, has been missing for several days, with the glamour model believing he had been kidnapped after he 'went dark' last week. But now Katie is said to be 'disgusted' that he has managed to follow another woman on social media, but has failed to contact her on her 48th birthday.

Lee's Instagram began following self confessed 'biker babe' Mari Sol, with sources claiming the I'm A Celeb star is fearful her husband has 'set his sights' on a new target. Meanwhile, amid her birthday, Katie took to her Instagram Stories with a cryptic post which read: 'You can't break a woman who has survived family issues, financial struggles, stress heartbreak and betrayal, yet still chose not to give up'.

It comes after Katie said she'd given up the search for her 'kidnapped' husband before being cut short to answer a phone call from the police





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