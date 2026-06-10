Lee Andrews Requests GoFundMe from Katie Price as Dubai Detention Fee Hits £140,000

Imprisoned in Dubai on fraud allegations, Lee Andrews has reportedly asked his wife Katie Price to set up a GoFundMe to raise his £140,000 release fee, despite his claims of wealth. Price, who has been warned by multiple of his ex-partners about his alleged financial scams, has refused to pay and declared she will never give him money, creating a public drama of conflicting emotions and financial peril.

The ongoing legal saga surrounding Lee Andrews in Dubai has taken a dramatic turn, with reports indicating he has resorted to an unprecedented appeal for financial assistance from his wife, Katie Price .

Andrews, who is currently incarcerated in the United Arab Emirates on allegations of fraud, is alleged to have requested that Price establish a GoFundMe campaign to raise the substantial £140,000 required for his release. This plea comes despite Andrews's previous public assertions of possessing millions in personal wealth. The situation escalated after Price traveled to Dubai upon learning of her husband's arrest, initially believing a sum of £6,500 would secure his freedom.

However, upon arriving at the courthouse, she was informed that a significantly higher fee of £140,000 was necessary due to a separate, pending property-related case against Andrews. Price has categorically refused to pay this amount. In a conversation reported by The Sun, when Andrews asked about a potential fundraiser, Price allegedly responded bluntly, stating, 'No-one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.

' She has further declared her intention never to provide him with money, emphasizing her history as the primary breadwinner in her relationships and her resolve to change that pattern. 'I've made it clear to Lee, I will never give him money, I'll never give a man money, I've done it all my life, I've always been the breadwinner. My divorces, I'm the one that always has to give. I said to Lee I'll never do it,' she stated.

The controversy is compounded by a series of warnings from multiple former partners of Andrews, who have come forward to describe a pattern of alleged financial misconduct. His ex-partner Crystal Janke claimed he deceived her into handing over £123,000 for a supposed investment promising a £1 million return. Another ex-fiancée, Alana Percival, has also taken to social media to caution Price.

Most directly, Andrews's ex-wife Dina Taji met with Price in Dubai to warn her 'face-to-face' about Andrews, detailing how he allegedly took out a £200,000 mortgage in her name without her knowledge, an act that led to a travel ban being imposed on him in Dubai. Following this meeting, Price acknowledged, 'My eyes have been opened. I just need some time to think. I still cannot end things with Lee until I've spoken to him, but that was a lot.

' Despite the mounting evidence and public scrutiny, Price's actions have appeared contradictory. Shortly after the meeting with Dina Taji, which suggested a reconsideration of the marriage, she posted a photo of her wedding ring on social media, captioning it 'I love @wesleeeandrews.

' This emotional whiplash has drawn intense public commentary and trolling, which Price has addressed by maintaining a facade of strength. 'This is real, this is real life; this is my life. It has been a tough few weeks, don't get me wrong. But I've still stayed strong through it all, and I have a smile on my face,' she said.

Friends of Price suggest she is internally distressed by the situation, feeling that Andrews has manipulated her and that the drama is now playing out publicly.

'Katie is in pieces. To the outside world she wants to keep up the bravado. But inside she can't believe how Lee has made her look,' a close friend told the Daily Mail. The financial reality remains stark: unless a large sum is paid, Andrews will likely remain detained, and questions persist about Price's own financial capacity to assist, given her own history of bankruptcy.

The situation underscores a complex web of personal relationships, alleged fraud, and public spectacle, where the conman's lifestyle appears to have finally led to his incarceration, leaving his wife caught between public perception, personal loyalty, and financial impossibility





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Lee Andrews Katie Price Dubai Prison Fraud Allegations Gofundme Release Fee Ex-Partners Warnings Dina Taji Financial Scam Conman

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