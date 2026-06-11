Lee Andrews Reportedly Brags About Katie Price Cash Behind Bars as Family Fears for Her Welfare

Lee Andrews, imprisoned in Dubai on fraud charges, claims Katie Price will pay his release. Fellow inmates reveal his changing stories. Katie refuses to pay the £140,000 ransom.

Lee Andrews , the self-proclaimed billionaire and husband of model Katie Price , has been reportedly bragging to fellow inmates in Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison that his wife will provide the cash for his release.

According to a prison inmate who spoke to The Sun, Andrews has been telling other prisoners that he was arrested during an arms deal near the Abu Dhabi border, a claim that has raised eyebrows among those sharing his cell. The inmate described Andrews as having quite the mouth on him, with stories that keep changing, leading some prisoners to doubt his credibility. Andrews is seeking £140,000 for his release after being detained on fraud allegations last month.

Katie Price initially flew to Dubai prepared to pay £6,500, but was informed the amount had increased due to a separate property case. She has since refused to pay the larger sum, stating she will never give a man money again. The inmate revealed that Andrews has been displaying what he called this wheeler-dealer bravado rather than genuine swagger. He has been bragging that Katie was going to give him cash, but no one knows if she has or not.

The situation has placed considerable strain on Katie Price, who has been spending time in Dubai away from her children. Sources close to the family have expressed concern for her mental health and the welfare of her kids, noting that she is spending too much time halfway around the world. During a recent podcast with her sister Sophie, Katie admitted that the situation has become a soap opera, comparing it to EastEnders.

Sophie was blunt in her assessment, calling Lee a d**khead and insisting that Katie deserves better. Katie has confirmed through The Sun that she will not be giving Lee any money, emphasizing that she has always been the breadwinner in her relationships and will not perpetuate that pattern. Lee Andrews has reportedly asked Katie if she has set up a GoFundMe for his release, a suggestion she dismissed by saying no one will do that for you, Lee, trust me.

Everyone hates you. The tension highlights the deteriorating relationship between the couple, already strained by Lee's absence during a scheduled Good Morning Britain interview. Katie claimed she had phoned the foreign office and was told they had detained a British man. Sophie, however, insisted that Lee is massively mugging you off and has done it publicly on live TV.

As the legal proceedings continue in Dubai, Katie remains in the UAE, stating that she is there to help Lee despite her refusal to pay the ransom. The situation continues to unfold, with questions about Lee's alleged wealth and the veracity of his claims about his arrest.

Meanwhile, Katie's family watches with growing unease as the drama draws their loved one deeper into a potentially harmful cycle. Adding to the complexity, sources say that Katie's past experiences with financially supporting her ex-husbands have made her more resolute in not handing over money to Lee. She has been quoted as saying that she has done it all my life and will not do it again.

The prison inmate also noted that Lee's stories about his arrest vary widely, with some versions involving a dark room for days without daylight. This inconsistency has led many inmates to view him as unreliable. The legal case in Dubai is expected to drag on, with no clear timeline for Lee's release unless the full amount is paid. Katie continues to maintain her position, while also trying to balance her responsibilities as a mother and public figure.

The unfolding drama has captivated tabloid readers, but for those close to Katie, the concern remains paramount





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lee Andrews Katie Price Dubai Prison Fraud Allegations Gofundme

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price Insists She Never Thought Lee Andrews Had Ghosted Her Despite His DisappearanceKatie Price has spoken out about her relationship with Lee Andrews, insisting she never thought he had ghosted her despite his disappearance. The former glamour model jetted to Dubai to visit Lee in prison after weeks of trying to track him down. Lee had claimed he was arrested for spying, but it's since emerged he was thrown behind bars on allegations of fraud. Katie has insisted she will 'never' give Lee any money, despite knowing he would have to pay a large sum before he would be released.

Read more »

Lee Andrews Requests GoFundMe from Katie Price as Dubai Detention Fee Hits £140,000Imprisoned in Dubai on fraud allegations, Lee Andrews has reportedly asked his wife Katie Price to set up a GoFundMe to raise his £140,000 release fee, despite his claims of wealth. Price, who has been warned by multiple of his ex-partners about his alleged financial scams, has refused to pay and declared she will never give him money, creating a public drama of conflicting emotions and financial peril.

Read more »

Alex Reid extends pity for ex-wife Katie Price amid marital woes with Lee AndrewsAlex Reid, the ex-husband of Katie Price, has expressed pity for his ex-wife amid her ongoing marital woes with current husband Lee Andrews. Reid, who has been embroiled in a bitter divorce with Price and has faced allegations of bullying and obtaining compromising material, has surprisingly shown compassion towards her.

Read more »

Lee Andrews Faces Dubai Prison Turmoil as Katie Price Refuses Bail PaymentSelf-proclaimed billionaire Lee Andrews is reportedly exhibiting bizarre behavior in a Dubai prison while Katie Price refuses to pay a six-figure sum for his release.

Read more »