Lee Andrews Kidnap Claims Echo Real Ordeal of Albert Douglas as Son Alleges Copycat Story

The son of a British man imprisoned in Dubai, Wolfgang Douglas, has accused Lee Andrews of copying his father's traumatic kidnap and imprisonment narrative. Andrews, who claimed to have been kidnapped at the Dubai-Oman border, is reportedly detained in a Dubai prison over a civil matter. The case draws parallels to the real ordeal of Albert Douglas, a British grandfather who suffered torture and deprivation in UAE jails for four years after being arrested for financial fraud. Katie Price, who believed Andrews' kidnapping story, has spoken about a brief prison phone call with him, while Wolfgang Douglas condemns Andrews as a fabulist living in a 'Fantasy Island'.

The son of a British man who was jailed in Dubai has doubled down on claims Lee Andrews copied his father's kidnap story. The so-called businessman, 43, vanished on May 13 in what Katie claimed was a kidnapping after he 'went dark' on her at the Dubai-Oman border.

Katie alleged he'd disappeared mid-conversation as he was telling her he'd been arrested and 'bundled into a van' while hooded and with his hands tied to be taken to a 'black site'. The Daily Mail then revealed that Lee had been arrested and is locked up in a Dubai prison, according to Lee's father, which Katie debunked at the time. It's understood he was detained over claims relating to a private civil matter.

It has emerged that Lee's alleged 'kidnap' story eerily resembles what happened to British grandfather Albert Douglas, 63, who lived in Dubai and was arrested for financial fraud in 2019. Albert spent the following four years suffering in a series of high-security jails where he was tortured by guards, deprived of food and water, and witnessed the rape and suicides of fellow inmates.

The British millionaire was sentenced to three years in prison in February 2021, after months spent in detention, over his son's company's bounced cheques - despite evidence proving his own innocence. After his initial arrest in 2019, Mr Douglas was given bail while awaiting his court date and spent more than £850,000 on legal fees protesting his innocence.

Fearing he would be imprisoned for life and not given access to a fair trial, Mr Douglas attempted to flee detention in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, by crossing the border to Oman with the help of hired smugglers. He was arrested in February 2021, stripped and hooded, before being jailed in Al Ain Prison.

He was then transferred to a series of facilities in Dubai including Dur Dubai police station, Al Barsha and Al Awir Central Prison over the next several years. He was finally released last December and reunited with his family. Albert's real-life kidnap ordeal bears resemblance to the story Lee has told Katie and now Albert's son Wolfgang Douglas has spoken out.

'Dubai is a fake city. A fake world, a fake economy, with fake economics. It's a fake place filled with fake people', Wolfgang told the Mirror.

'Lee Andrews is probably the fakest of them between his fake teeth and his fake Instagram and his fake LinkedIn and his fake photographs with his AI. ' Wolfgang, from South Kensington, added: 'When you tell a lie, one of the biggest elements of a lie that holds it together, the glue or the substance of a lie, is the truth.

When you're living in Fantasy Island, as Lee Andrews lives in, what he needed to do was apply truth to his life.

' 'I feel very sorry for Katie Price that she's been duped, but he clearly has skill. His skill is a silver tongue, and the knowledge of how a lie works. He understands the mechanism of a lie.

' Katie has previously shared even more details about her two-minute phone call with Lee from prison - after he was thought 'missing' for two weeks. She revealed he was shocked to learn he's become the 'most hated man in prison' after telling her he had been kidnapped and then going under the radar, giving the latest update on her money-making podcast, The Katie Price Show on Thursday.

She said she will find out more when he is released from Al Awir Central Prison on Monday, after he coughs up a four-figure sum. Moreover, despite her hopes for so-called private life, Katie told Lee he must do an interview to set a few things straight, because the British public 'deserve it' and 'think he's a scammer.

' She said on the podcast with her sister Sophie: 'Lee has been found alive! I don't know the full update. All I know is they thought he was a spy so he's been interrogated.

'I want to thank all the Interpol and the British Consulate and the Police for keeping me updated. They told me I would be a good detective too! They said I'd help so much by giving them clues to find him.

' She continued: 'I am happy as I didn't know where he had gone. He's been interrogated and had hoods on him. I need to find out when I can see him now. I only had a minute with him on the phone.

' Katie then clarified the reports that his phone had been turned back on last week amid his mysterious disappearance, saying: 'I did ask him about the phone situation. He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone. So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee.





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Lee Andrews Katie Price Albert Douglas Dubai Prison Kidnap Claims UAE Legal System Copycat Story Wolfgang Douglas British Expats Financial Fraud

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