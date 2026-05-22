Lee Andrews: Is Katie Price's Husband a Tinder Swindler in the Making?

The similarities between Lee Andrews, Katie Price's husband, and Simon Leviev, the subject of the Netflix documentary 'The Tinder Swindler', are drawing comparisons and raising questions about his true wealth and background.

The Tinder Swindler , a Netflix documentary about convicted conman Simon Leviev , has become a genre in itself. Leviev, who was born Shimon Hayut, presented himself as an ultra-wealthy businessman living a life of luxury, including private jets, designer clothes, and five-star hotels.

However, his lavish lifestyle was funded by a Ponzi scheme that left several female victims in millions of debt. Now, comparisons are being drawn between Leviev and Lee Andrews, Katie Price's husband. Lee, like Leviev, has cultivated an image of wealth and success, claiming to be a billionaire with influential connections. He has also presented himself as a successful businessman, managing a sustainable vehicle venture, Aura Worldwide Holdings Limited, from his home in the United Arab Emirates.

Lee's actions have drawn parallels to Leviev's, with both men presenting themselves as wealthy and successful, despite questions about their backgrounds and business dealings. The similarities intensified this week after Katie Price claimed that Lee had vanished under bizarre circumstances. According to Price, Lee disappeared mid-conversation after allegedly telling her he had been arrested and was being held in the back of a van. The comparisons are fueled by Lee's dramatic claims, mysterious disappearances, and carefully curated luxury branding.

Lee's alleged wealth has been questioned, with doubts raised about his Cambridge University education. Katie Price has defended Lee, claiming she has seen evidence of his university pedigree. The similarities between Lee and Leviev are striking, with both men using lavish dates and proposals to attract their partners. Lee, like Leviev, frequently arranged to meet his dates at the same hotels and restaurants, most notably the Four Seasons Hotel.

Lee's romantic gesture to another woman, mirroring the proposal he made to Alana Percival in September, has further fueled the comparisons. The comparisons between Lee and Leviev highlight the dangers of trusting appearances and the importance of verifying claims of wealth and success





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Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Lee Andrews Katie Price Ponzi Scheme Wealth Luxury Dating App Billionaire Cambridge University Dubai Luxury Dates Proposals Disappearances

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