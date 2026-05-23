Lee Andrews' 'biker babe' confirms blocking 'so-called businessman' after discovering identity

Lee Andrews' ex-girlfriend shares her cryptic message about love after the businessman's arrest. Katie Price is furious over the man's alleged return to social media after her husband's disappearance. Katie keeps searching for her husband but has given up recently.

Lee Andrews ' ' biker babe ' has confirmed that she blocked the so-called businessman after discovering his identity. Katie Price's fourth husband has been arrested in Dubai, his father revealed.

The businessman was arrested by the UAE authorities after being sought by Police. The arrest was done as Andrews tried to make his way to London from Dubai to be with his wife. His long-suffering father Peter has also confirmed the arrest. Katie is upset but beyond furious.

She genuinely loves him. Katie announced Lee's disappearance and entry into her 'comeback era'





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Lee Andrews Biker Babe Ex-Girlfriend Arrested In Dubai Return To Social Media Elaborate Sham Kidnapped Black Site Millionaire Match Site Bodybuilder Long-Suffering Father

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