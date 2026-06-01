Lee Andrews Appears to Unfollow Katie Price on Instagram Amid Dubai Detention Saga

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews, currently incarcerated in Dubai, has seemingly unfollowed her on Instagram, adding to the confusion surrounding his legal troubles and their marriage.

The ongoing saga surrounding Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews has taken another twist, as it has emerged that Andrews appears to have unfollowed Price on Instagram.

This development comes despite Price's public statements that Andrews is being detained in Dubai on a private civil matter. The businessman is currently held at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai, where he has been incarcerated after going missing for two weeks. Reports indicate that Andrews was scheduled to be released on Monday after paying a four-figure sum, but his Instagram activity now shows that he no longer follows his wife.

Interestingly, his Instagram bio still includes the phrase 'Hubby to @katieprice,' suggesting the unfollowing may not reflect a change in marital status. The confusion surrounding the couple's situation has been compounded by Price's own social media troubles. She lost access to her Instagram account temporarily, only to have it reinstated on Monday. During the brief suspension, her account was deactivated following complaints about nudity and promotion of CBD gummies.

Sources revealed that Meta reinstated the account after a misunderstanding. Price was reportedly furious about the deactivation, as she had built a following of over 2.6 million users. An insider described the situation as 'small-minded trolls complaining for the sake of it,' causing unnecessary disruption to Price's connection with her fans.

Meanwhile, the mystery of Andrews' disappearance and subsequent imprisonment continues to unfold. According to his father, Andrews was arrested and taken to a Dubai prison. Price initially expressed worry when Andrews went missing two weeks ago, but on Wednesday, she confirmed she had spoken to him via a phone call from the prison.

However, her Instagram account then vanished on Thursday, adding to the drama. In her podcast 'The Katie Price Show,' Price attempted to debunk some of the inconsistencies from the time Andrews was missing. She addressed rumors that Andrews' phone had been turned on while he was detained, claiming that it was actually the people interrogating him who were using his phone.

She also discussed a report that Andrews had followed another woman on social media during his absence, explaining that the woman had activated her account and followed him, or vice versa, but they never exchanged messages. The situation has been a rollercoaster of claims and counterclaims, with Price striving to maintain a public narrative while dealing with her husband's legal issues. As the saga continues, fans and followers are left to parse the truth from the speculation.

The unfollowing on Instagram may be a minor detail, but in the world of celebrity social media, it speaks volumes. Whether this is a deliberate act or an oversight remains unclear. For now, Price and Andrews remain legally married, despite the digital disconnect. Katie Price, now 43, has been in the public eye for decades, and her relationship with Lee Andrews, 34, has been subject to intense scrutiny.

The couple married in 2021, and Andrews has often been at the center of controversy. From reported financial issues to his mysterious disappearance, the latest chapter involving his detention in Dubai has captured headlines worldwide. The nature of the civil matter leading to his imprisonment remains vague, but sources indicate it involves a dispute over unpaid debts. Andrews' father has been in contact with UAE authorities, hoping for a swift resolution.

Price, meanwhile, has been vocal in her support for her husband, even as social media dynamics suggest a possible rift. Adding to the confusion, the couple's social media activity has been erratic. Price's Instagram was briefly deactivated after she allegedly posted content violating community guidelines. She has since returned, but the fact that Andrews no longer follows her may be a technical glitch or a deliberate action.

In the past, the couple has unfollowed each other during marital disputes, only to re-follow later. Given the current circumstances, many fans are speculating about the state of their relationship. Price has not directly addressed the unfollowing, focusing instead on Andrews' legal situation. She has used her platform to advocate for his release, insisting that he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

The podcast episode where Price discussed her phone call with Andrews provided some clarity. She described a two-minute conversation in which Andrews sounded stressed but relieved to hear her voice. She dismissed claims that he had been active on social media during his disappearance, reiterating that authorities were using his devices. When asked about the alleged following of another woman, she laughed it off as a misunderstanding.

Price's loyalty to Andrews remains evident, despite the trials they face. However, the Instagram unfollowing may indicate underlying tensions, or it could be a simple oversight in the chaos of their lives. As the story develops, updates are expected from both Price's camp and official sources in Dubai. The Daily Mail has reached out for comment, but no response has been received yet.

For now, the public can only watch as this celebrity drama unfolds, with each new revelation adding to the complexity. Whether the unfollowing is a sign of marital trouble or merely a blip, it underscores the challenges of maintaining a relationship under the glare of social media and legal battles





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