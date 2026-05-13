Lee Andrews' airport lies and travel ban

Lee Andrews, a celebrity, has been caught in several airport lies and travel ban controversies. He has claimed to be in Muscat airport in Oman but was actually in Dubai airport. He has also claimed to have a travel ban but has never been able to leave Dubai and enter Oman.

Lee Andrews failed to travel to the UK to reunite with wife Katie Price on Monday, claiming he is a 'busy man' and had 'things to do' but was still on his way.

His ex-girlfriend Alana Percival has claimed he pulled the same airport stunt on her and once sent her a video from Dubai airport along with an excuse as to why he couldn't get on the plane. On Tuesday, Lee, 42, claimed he was still coming to England and had travelled to Muscat airport in Oman to catch a flight to England.

Yet Lee cannot travel because he has a travel ban and the Daily Mail spotted that when he said he was in Muscat he was actually in Dubai airport. On Wednesday, Katie's reps confirmed Lee still hadn't touched down in England but was still sharing quotes on social media. Lee Andrews' ex Alana Percival has claimed he pulled the exact airport stunt with HER when they were together and pretended he was flying to the UK despite his travel ban.

After failing to show up for a live GMB interview on Tuesday, Lee shared this video insisting he was at Muscat airport in Oman and flying to the UK but he was actually in Dubai - either way, he still hasn't arrived. In Alana's video, which is just like the one he left Katie, Lee held up his bags and wallet and said: 'Look, everything's there'.

In the video, which is just like the one he left Katie, Lee held up his bags and wallet and said: 'Look, everything's there. I'm going to check out now, Oman Air, get my refund issued. I'm going to check Oman Air and Virgin and British Airways, OK. And I will call you later.

Terminal 2 is where Oman Air is so I am going to go and line now, just while they issue my refund, that just takes one minute. It's just the desk behind me in there. I am at the business section. I just came outside because I was using words like flight risk and so on.

I love you. I'll sort it, OK.

' On Tuesday, Lee was caught in a 'lie' when he posted a similar airport video claiming he was trying to find a way to get back to the UK. He said: 'Hi guys. I didn't make Good Morning Britain. I had a couple of other things going on.

I am not detained, I am in the airport in Muscat, Oman.

' Yet comparison images from Lee's filming spot showed that he was not in Muscat, because the ceiling design proved he's in Dubai airport. And he hadn't even gone through security, because he was standing in a communal area in front of the check-in desk. Should Katie stop defending Lee until he arrives? What's your view?

While Lee claimed he was in Oman airport on Tuesday, the Daily Mail can now confirm that he was in Dubai. His alleged travel ban would also mean that he would not be allowed to leave Dubai and enter Oman. Last month, Lee claimed he would move to the UK in May. What can the Foreign Office do if you are detained at an international airport?

If a British national is detained at an international airport, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office they can provide support through its global network. They cannot interfere with the local justice system, get an individual out of jail, or pay for services such as a lawyer. The office can offer impartial and non-judgemental help. Once notified of an arrest or detention and can provide assistance according to individual circumstances and local condition





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Lee Andrews Katie Price Alana Percival Airport Lies Travel Ban Muscat Airport Dubai Airport Good Morning Britain UK Foreign Office

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