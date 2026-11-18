Two users report losing a combined $604,000 in cryptocurrency from Ledger hardware wallets purchased at authorized Virgin Megastore retailers in Dubai, indicating a spread of tampering campaigns beyond Asia and Europe.

Two Ledger owners reported losing a combined $604,000 in crypto from hardware wallets they said were purchased at authorized retailer Virgin Megastore in Dubai. Two Ledger owners have reported cryptocurrency thefts involving hardware wallets they say were purchased from an authorized retailer in Dubai, raising concerns that a hardware wallet tampering campaign had also spread to the UAE.

The photo shows the same kind of antenna as seen in other Ledger Flex implants, according to Mark Karpeles. Source:A second owner, posting as New Babylon Order Worldwide, said Tuesday that 507,000 USDt was stolen from their Ledger Stax on Saturday. They said the device was bought new at Virgin Megastore Dubai on Oct. 11, two days after Ledger publiclyThe reports suggest the Ledger device tampering has extended past retailers in just Asia and Europe.

Advertisement

Ledger lists Virgin Megastores among its Virgin Megastore lists eight stores in Dubai, including branches at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall. Editorial Policy